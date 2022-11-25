Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Al-Hilal to Chelsea - 6 clubs that could potentially sign Cristiano Ronaldo

    Cristiano Ronaldo is without a club and is in the hunt for one. While no top European club is reportedly keen on having him, here is the list of the ones considering a move for him.

    football From Al-Hilal to Chelsea - 6 clubs that could potentially sign Cristiano Ronaldo
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 4:43 PM IST

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is left without a club after being ousted by English giants Manchester United following his explosive interview with football journalist Pier Morgan on TalkTV a couple of weeks back. As he is on the hunt for a new club amid his 2022 FIFA World Cup stint in Qatar with Portugal, it is anticipated that some clubs will be eager for his services. Although reports have suggested that no top Europan club is keen to have him on board, some renowned clubs are already plotting a move for the Portuguese. On the same note, we present a list of clubs that could make a move for him.

    Al-Hilal
    The Saudi Arabian champion club had reportedly offered him a lucrative mega £305 million contract before the start of the season when he had expressed his desire to leave. However, he turned it down because he was keen on continuing in Europe. Now, since he is not at the top level to compete in Europe, he might be left with no choice but to the Asian club.

    ALSO READ: From Ronaldo's historic goal to Ghana's spirit - 6 breathtaking moments from Portugal's World Cup 2022 win

    Flamengo
    Also, Ronaldo has seemingly drawn interest from South America, as Brazilian giants Flamengo are considering moving for him. As per Sky Sports, internal talks are being held at the club, while it is yet to contact Ronaldo's representatives and make a formal offer.

    Sporting Lisbon
    Ronaldo's boyhood club has been in the fray for quite a long, as his mother is desperate to bring him back. While affording Ronaldo's wages might be an issue for the Lions, the club has always maintained its stance on making things work out and bringing him back.

    ALSO READ: 'That's no penalty' - Football nerds feel Portugal icon Ronaldo's historic World Cup goal versus Ghana a gift

    Chelsea
    If there is any top Europan club interested in him, it is English giants Chelsea. Club owner Todd Boehly was desperate to bring him during the summer, only to be dismissed by then-head coach Thomas Tuchel, which in return led to a sour relationship between the two, as the German boss was let go. Reports suggest that the American owner is still interested in having Ronaldo at Stamford Bridge, while it remains to be seen if current manager Graham Potter approves the move.

    Inter Miami
    Ronaldo has long been linked to a move to the United States of America (USA), as Major League Soccer's (MLS) Inter Miami has reportedly expressed interest in the Portuguese, thanks to the club's co-owner, David Beckham's good relationship with him. It would also be a chance for Ronaldo to play alongside some former football greats in the league.

    ALSO READ: 'Jobless' Ronaldo trolled for tear-soaked eyes during Portugal's World Cup 2022 opener against Ghana

    AFC Crewe
    In what might come as the most surprising move, England's 14th-tier non-league club AFC Crewe has already offered him a verbal contract of £35 per week. But, least to say, this would never be an option for Ronnie.

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2022, 4:43 PM IST
