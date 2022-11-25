Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Ronaldo's historic goal to Ghana's spirit - 6 breathtaking moments from Portugal's World Cup 2022 win

    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 12:12 AM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo set the tone for Portugal's thrilling 3-2 win over Ghana in their Group H encounter at the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Thursday. Here's a look at 6 breathtaking moments that left fans at Stadium 974 gasping for their breaths:

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Portugal registered a thrilling 3-2 win against Ghana in their Qatar World Cup 2022 opener on Thursday in front of a packed Stadium 974. The Group H clash, in which all eyes were on legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, turned out to be historic, exhilarating, and at times nail-biting.

    Here's a look at the 6 most breathtaking moments from Portugal's win against Ghana:

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo in tears before the clash

    How often do you see a legend of Ronaldo's stature in tears? Rarely. The Portuguese talisman, whose contract with Manchester United has been terminated two days ago, got emotional when the country's national anthem was played before the clash against Ghana. A goosebumps moment for CR7 fans indeed.

    

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo creates history with penalty kick

    After missing a couple of chances in the first half, Ronaldo got his chance to create history. In the 65th minute of the clash against Ghana, the 37-year-old icon became the first-ever player to score in five World Cups as he slammed the ball at the back of the net from the penalty kick spot.

    

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Andre Ayew's sensational equaliser

    After a cross from the left, Andre Ayew scored for Ghana from close range because he was in the right place at the right time in the 73rd minute of the game.

    

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Joao Felix fires Portugal ahead

    A game that was at most tedious in the first half had suddenly picked up steam. Portugal quickly regained the lead. Bruno Fernandes assisted Joao Felix in scoring with a crisp finish from inside the box in the 78th minute of the match.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Rafael Leao makes it 3 for Portugal

    A short while later, it was three. Rafael Leao had hardly been on the field for a short while when he calmly sunk in a Bruno Fernandes pass in the 80th minute of the game.

    

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ghana's fighting spirit in the dying moments

    With one minute of regular time left, Osman Bukari headed in at the far post to give Ghana a chance to respond and end this crazy second half. However, after trying hard to equalise in stoppage time, it was Portugal who eventually breathed a sigh of relief as they grabbed their three points.

