From Ronaldo's historic goal to Ghana's spirit - 6 breathtaking moments from Portugal's World Cup 2022 win

Portugal registered a thrilling 3-2 win against Ghana in their Qatar World Cup 2022 opener on Thursday in front of a packed Stadium 974. The Group H clash, in which all eyes were on legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, turned out to be historic, exhilarating, and at times nail-biting. Here's a look at the 6 most breathtaking moments from Portugal's win against Ghana:

Ronaldo in tears before the clash How often do you see a legend of Ronaldo's stature in tears? Rarely. The Portuguese talisman, whose contract with Manchester United has been terminated two days ago, got emotional when the country's national anthem was played before the clash against Ghana. A goosebumps moment for CR7 fans indeed.

Ronaldo creates history with penalty kick After missing a couple of chances in the first half, Ronaldo got his chance to create history. In the 65th minute of the clash against Ghana, the 37-year-old icon became the first-ever player to score in five World Cups as he slammed the ball at the back of the net from the penalty kick spot.

Andre Ayew's sensational equaliser After a cross from the left, Andre Ayew scored for Ghana from close range because he was in the right place at the right time in the 73rd minute of the game.

Joao Felix fires Portugal ahead A game that was at most tedious in the first half had suddenly picked up steam. Portugal quickly regained the lead. Bruno Fernandes assisted Joao Felix in scoring with a crisp finish from inside the box in the 78th minute of the match.

Rafael Leao makes it 3 for Portugal A short while later, it was three. Rafael Leao had hardly been on the field for a short while when he calmly sunk in a Bruno Fernandes pass in the 80th minute of the game.

