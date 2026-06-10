Just as defending champions Argentina were getting into the groove for the FIFA World Cup 2026, a major controversy has hit them. The entire team's highly personal passport information, including Lionel Messi's, has been leaked. This has caused a huge uproar worldwide.

The reigning champions, Argentina, have run into some serious trouble just before the FIFA World Cup 2026. The passport details of the entire squad, including captain Lionel Messi, have been leaked. This is extremely confidential and private information. The leak came to light just before their warm-up match against Iceland. The team sheet given out for the match listed not just the players' names and jersey numbers, but also their passport details, completely exposed. This is a major breach of privacy and data security. The organisers should have been more careful before handing out this information to journalists and the public, but they clearly weren't.

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Only the Argentinian players' data was leaked

What's really strange is that only the Argentinian players' details were leaked. The team sheet had the passport numbers for everyone in Argentina's starting eleven and even the substitutes. But, the list had no such details for any of the Icelandic players. This has raised serious questions about why only the Argentinian team was targeted. People are now wondering if someone did this on purpose. The match, held in Alabama, had over 88,000 fans. Many of them now have access to the passport information of Messi and his teammates. This is a huge violation of their privacy and has created a security scare.

Organisers are avoiding responsibility

So far, the organisers of the Argentina-Iceland match have not said anything about the leak of Messi's team's passport data. They have not accepted any responsibility for the incident. Both FIFA and the Argentine Football Association have also remained silent on the matter. For now, it's not clear if this leak poses a real security threat to the players.