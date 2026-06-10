Haiti has qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the second time, the first being way back in 1974. They're in Group C with giants like Brazil, Morocco, and Scotland. The North American team's players are all set to put up a good fight.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: After a long wait of 52 years, Haiti is back in the World Cup! This North American country first played on the world's biggest football stage in 1974. But more than their qualification, it's their jersey that's got everyone talking. People have noticed that Haiti's jersey features the national flag of Poland. Why is that?

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Back in the 1974 World Cup, Haiti was in the same group as Argentina, Italy, and Poland. They couldn't make it past the group stage then. This time too, getting into the knockout rounds will be tough, but the team is ready to give it their all.

So, why the Polish flag on Haiti's jersey?

The story goes all the way back to 1802. At that time, Haiti was a French colony, and slaves there began a movement for freedom. To crush this rebellion, the French emperor Napoleon sent 5,000 Polish soldiers.

Now, Poland itself wasn't an independent country back then. It was occupied by Prussia, Russia, and Austria. The Polish army had hoped that by helping France, they would get France's support in their own fight for independence. But once they reached Haiti, the Polish soldiers realised they were being used to suppress a freedom struggle by African slaves, much like their own. Feeling a sense of solidarity, they switched sides and joined the slaves to fight against the French. Haiti has never forgotten this help.

Haiti's gratitude towards Poland

Haiti finally won its independence in 1804. The country's new leader, Jean-Jacques Dessalines, officially recognised the contribution of the Polish soldiers. When Haiti's constitution was written in 1905, it included a special clause. The constitution stated that no foreign white person could own land in Haiti. However, an exception was made for the Polish soldiers.

At that time, about 500 Polish soldiers were still in Haiti, and they were given permission to buy land and settle down. They chose to stay and become part of the new nation.