Argentina fans burned the Union Jack ahead of the FIFA World Cup semi-final against England, reigniting Falklands tensions. Players also sang about the islands.

A group of Argentina fans ramped up the tension ahead of tomorrow's FIFA World Cup semi-final clash with England by burning the Union Jack.

Footage shows a group of Argentine fans setting light to the flag in Escobar, near Buenos Aires. Cheers can be heard from the crowd as the fire begins to glow. Bystanders jumped up and down while chanting: "He who doesn't jump is an Englishman."

The footage was recorded after Argentina beat Switzerland on Saturday night, with England having booked their semi-final spot earlier that day. The World Cup holders haven't played England since a 2005 friendly.

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Falklands Tensions Resurface Ahead of Clash

The Union Jack was used prominently by British soldiers during the Falklands War and is part of the current flag of the Falkland Islands.

On social media, one user asked: "Are they that dumb or what?" Another claimed: "Burning the flag of Great Britain thinking it's England's just proves that the biggest enemy of the Argentine isn't the English, it's the geography book."

After beating Switzerland 3-1 after extra-time, Argentina's players were filmed singing about the Falkland Islands. "For the Malvinas, for Diego [Maradona], for Leo's [Lionel Messi] last one," they chanted.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni doesn't want his players to get caught up in the emotion. "The message is this is a football game," he said. "We will be playing against a very tough opponent, it is a football game and that is all."

Forward Jose Lopez said: "It's a match that has a lot of history there, a lot of pain and a lot of things behind it. We are professionals and we're going to play it like we play every game."