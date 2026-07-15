France captain Kylian Mbappe admitted his side failed to execute their tactical plan after a 2-0 defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup semifinal, allowing their opponents to dictate the tempo and control the game's midfield.

France captain Kylian Mbappe admitted his side failed to execute their game plan after a 2-0 defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup semifinal, saying Les Bleus allowed their opponents to dictate the tempo of the match.

Mbappe on Tactical Failure

Speaking to Fox, as quoted by The Athletic, after France's exit from the tournament, Mbappe said the team's tactical approach was to press Spain aggressively and deny them control in midfield, but acknowledged they fell short of that objective. "It was difficult for us. Tactically, we had a plan to go for them with pressure, to go one for one, to not let them lead the tempo and play the way they want to play. They want to have control of the game and the ball," Mbappe told FOX, as quoted by The Athletic.

The French skipper said Spain's midfield was given too much freedom, allowing La Roja to dominate possession and take control of the contest. "That's what we let them do. We let the midfield too much time to play and they have the quality to play. It's difficult when you don't change the plan of Spain. The penalty helped (them) also to come in the game and then they scored the second goal and we didn't have the quality to get to the final," he added.

Captain Takes Responsibility

Mbappe also accepted responsibility for the defeat, saying criticism comes with the role of captain. "You take all the glory when you win, when you don't win but you have to take the blame. It's part of my game, my life, and as captain I have to take all the responsibility. We wanted to go to the final, we didn't and we have to take what people say to us," he said.

One last game for Deschamps

Saturday's (local time) third-place play-off will be Didier Deschamps' last game as France manager. Mbappe was asked about that game's significance in his post-match interview with Fox, as quoted by The Athletic, the French skipper said, "Nothing changed about what Didier means to us as the French people, as a manager."

"There is one game left for him and we have to play the best game for him because he deserves it and the fans deserve it, to finish third in this World Cup," he added.

Spain secured a 2-0 victory over France at Dallas Stadium through goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro to advance to the FIFA World Cup final. France will now compete in the third-place playoff, while Spain will face either defending champions Argentina or England in the title clash.