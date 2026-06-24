A woman jersey seller from Puducherry, P. Selvi, has become an internet sensation during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Her viral fame stems from videos where she endearingly mispronounces the names of famous football players, turning her small street-side shop into a popular destination.

The Puducherry woman jersey seller has grabbed the attention of football fans in India, as her hilarious mispronunciation of the star players' names participating in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 has taken the internet by storm, turning her small street-side shop into a viral sensation.

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The prestigious football tournament is underway in North America, with the USA, Mexico, and Canada co-hosting the quadrennial extravaganza. The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane are making headlines, as fans across the world follow their performances closely in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.

The group stage of the tournament is in its final stage, and as the knockout rounds approach, enthusiasm is reaching a fever pitch across the globe, with fans eagerly waiting for the decisive matches that will shape the road to the final.

Also Read: “Not Done Yet” – Messi’s 39th Birthday Confession Leaves Fans Guessing of Future FIFA World Cup Appearance

Puducherry Jersey Seller Goes Viral

As the entire football world, including India, is closely following the FIFA World Cup 2026, a small vendor from Puducherry has become a viral sensation, not only for her vibrant collection of team jerseys but also for her endearingly unique way of mispronouncing the names of football's biggest icons.

In videos that went viral on social media, especially Instagram, a Puducherry-based woman jersey seller was seen showcasing her collection of jerseys of both current and former star players, while enthusiastically mispronouncing their names. She called Lionel Messi “Android Messi” or “Lassi”, Lamine Yamal "Lakshmi Ammal”, Kylian Mbappe “Papa”, Cristiano Ronaldo “Naroda”, and Neymar Jr “Neyyar”.

She also referred to David Beckham as “B.Com” and Thierry Henry as “Entry”, Benzema as ‘Bajjima’, and Zidane as ‘Kitaany’, further adding to the humour of the viral video, which gained traction on social media due to her endearing enthusiasm and desi charm that won over millions of viewers.

Since the FIFA World Cup 2026 has taken India by storm, the fans are eager to wear their favourite team's jersey. Teams like Argentina, Portugal, Brazil, England, and France have massive followings in the country, making her quirky and passionate sales pitches an instant relatable hit among local supporters.

Who is the Viral Puducherry Woman Jersey Seller?

A Puducherry woman jersey seller has become a social media sensation after videos of her enthusiastically showcasing football jerseys while hilariously mispronouncing the names of legendary players surfaced online.

The viral jersey seller is P. Selvi, who runs a small jersey shop in the Nainarmandabam area, Ariyankuppam, Puducherry. P. Selvi has been nicknamed ‘Selvi Amma’ and ‘Football Jersey Queen’ on social media, as she cheerfully shows off jerseys with an unmatched, infectious energy that has won the hearts of cricket and football fans alike.

Selvi Amma’s shop, ‘350 Shirts’, sells highly affordable jerseys, priced ranging from INR 250 to 350, aimed at making sports apparel accessible to everyday people.

Since the viral jersey seller caught the attention of social media users and discovered her quirky videos, fans and tourists have started visiting her shop in large numbers to take selfies and buy jerseys from the internet's newest star.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Flying Kisses to Sweet Smiles, Shakira Lights Up Messi's Record-Breaking Match