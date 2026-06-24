FIFA President Gianni Infantino defends new hydration breaks at World Cup 2026, stating they are a 'purely sporting' matter for player welfare and not a commercial move. Critics, however, say the breaks disrupt the game's momentum.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has defended the newly-introduced hydration breaks during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, saying that the motive for the breaks is purely "sporting" and produces "no additional revenue" for FIFA, as all the commercial agreements were signed well in advance.

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Since the start of the tournament, viewers and players have been experiencing a new normal during the tournament, three minutes hydration breaks in each half, with the first break in the 22nd minute and the second in the 67th minute of the match. The breaks have been introduced to help players cope with extreme heat across North America. However, it has opened up a slot for advertisements for the broadcasters, with many critics slamming it as a commercial move.

Coaches and experts have also complained about changes in tactics and game momentum after these breaks, pointing out that the match is essentially divided into four quarters. However, Infantino has defended the move, saying in a statement as quoted by Reuters, "There is no additional revenue for FIFA, as all commercial agreements were signed well in advance. So, this is not a financial issue for us. For us, it is purely a sporting matter."

Coaches and Experts Voice Concerns

England manager Thomas Tuchel was one of the critics of these hydration breaks, saying that it "interrupts and change the identity of the football match", while Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa also pointed out that dividing the game into shorter chunks takes away the fundamental characteristic of the sport. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente and Netherlands skipper Virgil van Dijk have supported the intent behind the move, but questioned the need for it in cooler conditions and at covered, air-conditioned venues.

FIFA Prioritises Player Welfare and Fair Play

Infantino said that the main reason for the break is heat, but in a tournament as long as the FIFA World Cup, a "moment of rest" becomes important to players. "The main reason is the heat, but we also have to understand that in a competition like the (FIFA) World Cup, played over 39 days, with teams potentially playing eight matches in those 39 days, having a moment to rest is extremely important. What matters even more to us is ensuring that all teams, in every match, are playing under the same conditions," Infantino said.

"It is very difficult to accept that a coach might have the opportunity to influence a match by making adjustments simply because it is hotter, while in another match, where the temperature is slightly lower, the same coach does not have the same opportunity," he continued.

Infantino added that the breaks have not killed the intensity of matches, suggesting players were able to continue with a high level of performance throughout games. (ANI)