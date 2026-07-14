The BCCI congratulated the Indian Women's Cricket Team for their historic 270-run Test victory against England at Lord's. The board described it as a defining moment for women's cricket in India, praising the team's resilience and skill.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has congratulated the Indian Women's Cricket Team on scripting history with a memorable 270-run victory over England in the one-off Test at Lord's Cricket Ground.

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Winning a Test match at the Home of Cricket is a landmark achievement for any cricketer. For this young Indian side, it is a defining moment that reflects the remarkable growth of women's cricket in the country and the resilience, skill and character that this team continues to display on the world stage, BCCI said, according to a press release. The victory adds another glorious chapter to Indian cricket and reinforces the team's growing stature in international cricket. It also serves as an inspiration to countless young girls who aspire to represent India at the highest level.

BCCI President Hails 'Finest Moment'

BCCI President Mithun Manhas said: "This is one of the finest moments in the history of Indian women's cricket. To win a Test match at Lord's is incredibly special and is a reflection of the courage, discipline and belief this team has shown throughout the contest. They embraced the occasion, played with tremendous character and made the entire nation proud. I would like to acknowledge the astute leadership of our former Honorary Secretary and current ICC Chairman, Mr Jay Shah, whose resolute commitment to the growth of women's cricket has helped lay the foundation for achievements such as this. On behalf of the BCCI, I congratulate Harmanpreet Kaur, the players, coaches and support staff on a truly unforgettable achievement."

BCCI Secretary on Historic Victory

BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia said: "This historic victory is the result of years of sustained investment and belief in women's cricket. The BCCI has remained committed to creating the right environment for our women cricketers to succeed through stronger domestic structures, enhanced opportunities and greater professional support. I would also like to acknowledge the visionary leadership of our former Honorary Secretary and current ICC Chairman, Mr Jay Shah, whose landmark initiatives, including pay parity for centrally contracted women cricketers, enhanced match fees for domestic women cricketers and the launch of the Women's Premier League, have transformed the landscape of women's cricket in India. Today's achievement at Lord's is a proud reflection of those efforts and, above all, the extraordinary dedication and hard work of our players and support staff."

The BCCI congratulated the players, coaches, support staff and everyone associated with the Indian Women's Cricket Team on a remarkable triumph that it said will inspire generations of cricketers and further strengthen the growth of women's cricket in India.