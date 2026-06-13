The USA kicked off their home World Cup campaign with a bang, completely dominating Paraguay from the start. Playing in front of a packed stadium, the US team was on the attack from the get-go and even led in ball possession. They got their first goal just 7 minutes into the game.

USA vs Paraguay: The United States got off to a fantastic start in their home World Cup campaign. It was a massive win and, to be honest, a pretty one-sided match. The game between the USA and Paraguay, the fourth match of this FIFA World Cup 2026, took place early on Saturday morning Indian time at the Los Angeles Stadium. The USA clinched a solid 4-1 victory.

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A winning start to the World Cup on home turf!

The US team maintained pressure right from the beginning. In front of a packed, roaring stadium, they came out all guns blazing. They were also way ahead in terms of ball possession. The first goal of the match came in the 7th minute.

It was an own goal, though. Damian Bobadilla accidentally put the ball into his own net, giving the USA the lead. After getting that early goal, the US team became even more determined to win. Paraguay tried to launch a few counter-attacks, but they couldn't find the back of the net. Instead, the USA built up their game from midfield and launched several attacks, using the wings effectively.

USA beats Paraguay 4-1

Their defence was also rock-solid. Then, in the 31st minute, Folarin Balogun scored, extending America's lead. But it didn't stop there. In first-half extra time, there was another goal! And it was Folarin Balogun again with a brilliant shot. At that point, the United States was leading 3-0. Folarin was the hero of the match with his two goals. No more goals were scored in the first half.

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The first half ended with a 3-0 scoreline. In the second half, the USA continued to control the game. However, the Paraguayan players showed some renewed energy. Thanks to this, they managed to score a goal. In the 73rd minute, Morcio's powerful shot helped them reduce the deficit.

Towards the end, both teams made several substitutions. Just before the final whistle, a long-range shot from the USA flew over the crossbar. The referee added 7 minutes of extra time, and that's when another goal came. Giovanni Reyna's angled right-footed shot went past the Paraguayan goalkeeper and straight into the net. Another goal for America! Soon after, the referee blew the final whistle.

In the end, the United States started their World Cup journey by defeating Paraguay 4-1, holding about 53% of the ball possession. The Paraguayan players, however, received a total of five yellow cards in this match.

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