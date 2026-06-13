Big news for football fans. Belgium and Real Madrid's star goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, has hinted that he might hang up his boots after the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. He suggested that this could be the end of his career in both international and club football.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium's veteran goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, might just announce his retirement from international football after the current World Cup. He has also hinted that he could be leaving club football as well. The 34-year-old keeper has been playing for Real Madrid since 2028. The club recently announced José Mourinho as its new manager. Courtois is happy about Mourinho's return to Santiago Bernabéu, as he has played under him at Chelsea FC. He said their relationship is very good, but he knows he'll have to perform well to secure a spot in the starting eleven under the new manager.

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Courtois thinking about retirement

Talking about his retirement plans, Courtois said, 'I don't know if I should talk about the future right now. But there's a chance I might not play after this tournament.' He added, 'I want to play for a few more years, and to do that, I need to take care of my body. My family is here because this could be my last tournament.' However, he left the door slightly open. 'But if we do well in the World Cup, I might not retire just yet. If the team's atmosphere is good, I will make a final decision after talking to the coach, technical director, and the doctors.'

Courtois tells Real Madrid to look for a replacement

Speaking about his future at Real Madrid, Courtois explained, 'At Real Madrid, contracts are renewed every year once you're over 30. I'm not really thinking about that. If my performance is good, the contract will be renewed.' He also acknowledged the club's high standards. 'But Real Madrid is a top-level club, so they will have to find a replacement for me eventually. I want to end my career at Real Madrid,' he said.

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