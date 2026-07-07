During the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and England, a Mexican fan went viral for a clever beer-drinking hack. The fan used a hollow flagpole to siphon a drink from a server's tray, an act that sparked widespread and mixed reactions on social media.

Mexico fan found an innovative yet hilarious way to ‘borrow’ a drink during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against England at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Sunday, July 5. The co-host of the tournament suffered a 2-3 defeat at the hands of the Three Lions, ending their dreams of a maiden World Cup title.

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The clash between Mexico and England was more than just a match, with both sides carrying deep historical narratives into the high-stakes encounter. England were reduced to 10 men after Jarell Quansah was sent off in the 54th minute, forcing the Three Lions to mount a relentless attack on the Mexican side in the final hour of the match.

Despite two goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez, Mexico’s desperate push for an equaliser fell agonizingly short, as England’s goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s heroics denied the hosts in the dying minutes, ensuring the Harry Kane-led side survived the Mexican onslaught to book their place in the quarterfinals and keep their World Cup dream alive.

Also Read: FIFA dismisses Belgium's challenge over US forward Folarin Balogun

Mexico Fan Goes ,Viral, For Beer-Drinking Hack

As the atmosphere inside the Estadio Azteca was reaching a fever pitch, one creative fan decided to find a ‘refreshing’ solution to the packed crowd’s limitations. Since the beer is served in hand-sized cups and aisles are often congested, getting to the concession stand meant risking a missed moment in such a high-stakes fixture.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a server is seen weaving through the crowd carrying a tray with two beers, holding one hand up as he walks. However, the Mexican supporter, who was standing just above the server passing through, took advantage of the proximity to perform his daring stunt.

In the blink of an eye, the fan lowered his hollow flag pole, dipped it perfectly into the unguarded cup on the tray, and managed to siphon a quick, refreshing drink without the knowledge of the server, who was too focused on navigating the narrow when hilarious theft happened above his shoulder.

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The video cuts off after the Mexican fan spits the beer out in sheer laughter, unable to contain the absurdity of his own successful heist. Since the stadium was packed to its absolute capacity, the video highlights the chaotic and communal nature of the World Cup atmosphere, where the boundary between spectator and prankster can become hilariously blurred.

Though the Mexican fan apparently didn’t intend any malice, viewing the act as more of a lighthearted, opportunistic prank than a serious theft.

Beer Cup Trick Leaves Social Media Split

The viral video of a Mexican fan sipping beer through a hollow flagpole sparked mixed reactions among fans and football enthusiasts on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter).

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts praised the supporter’s creativity and sense of humour, with many calling it a ‘genius hack’ and joking that he deserved a World Cup award. Others admired his boldness and clever timing, while some raised hygiene concerns, pointing out that dipping a flagpole into someone else's drink was unsanitary and potentially unsafe.

However, a few warned the fan could have faced trouble if stadium security had spotted the stunt, despite admitting it was a clever and hilarious piece of improvisation.

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Meanwhile, with a defeat to England in the Round of 16, Mexico extended their quarterfinal drought to over four decades, leaving a capacity crowd at the Azteca heartbroken as the Three Lions marched on to the final eight, where they face Norway for a place in the semifinal.

The last time Mexico reached the quarterfinals was in 1986 on home soil, and they will now have to wait until at least 2030 to attempt to break the cycle and return to that stage of the tournament.

Also Read: FIFA WC: Belgium fans rally for 'Golden Generation' ahead of USA clash