Following England's 3-2 FIFA World Cup win over Mexico, US President Donald Trump hailed Harry Kane as a 'great player'. Kane and Jude Bellingham both set records in the historic victory, securing a quarter-final clash against Norway.

Trump Hails 'Great Player' Harry Kane

Following England's win over Mexico in the round of 16 FIFA World Cup clash, US President Donald Trump hailed Harry Kane as a "great player", while also pointing out that he has played golf with him. Trump was addressing a presser in Washington DC. Speaking during the presser, Trump said, "I watched last night. What a game that was with Mexico and England. I mean, two countries. I do not know the players. Although I think Kane is a great player. See, I played golf with him, and I like him a lot. He is a good golfer. But he is really great. But I watched, and and no reason for me to watch, and you could not take your eyes off the game."

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England Secures Historic Win at Azteca

With the victory, England became the first team in FIFA World Cup history to defeat Mexico at the Azteca Stadium, where the hosts had previously gone unbeaten in 10 World Cup matches. Prior to the England match, Mexico had lost only two competitive matches there since first playing at the iconic venue in 1966. Before facing England, El Tri had won 70 and drawn 17 of their 89 matches at the stadium, highlighting the formidable home advantage they had enjoyed over the decades.

Player Milestones and Records

Kane also contributed to the 3-2 win, with a penalty strike, his sixth goal of the tournament. With the goal, Kane has equalled Gary Lineker's record of six goals to become the joint-highest English scorer in World Cup knockout stage history.

Jude Bellingham became the first player since Diego Maradona in 1986 to score twice in a FIFA World Cup match at the Azteca Stadium, guiding England to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Mexico on Sunday (local time) and securing a quarter-final clash against Norway on July 11, according to ESPN. Maradona achieved the feat against Belgium in the 1986 semi-finals.

Path to the Quarter-Finals

England have reached their 11th FIFA World Cup quarter-final, with only Brazil (15) and Germany (14) having made more appearances at this stage.

Coming to the match, Mexico conceded three goals in the match at the Azteca for the first time since August 1999, when they lost 4-3 to Brazil. In fact, they conceded more goals in the England game (3) than they had in their previous 10 World Cup matches at the stadium combined (2).

Mexico pushed relentlessly for an equaliser after being down 2-3, which would have forced extra time, but England defended resolutely to seal a place in the quarter-finals, where they will face Norway in Miami on July 11. (ANI)