French striker Kylian Mbappe condemned 'racist' remarks by Paraguay senator Celeste Amarilla, calling her a 'despicable woman'. The French Football Federation also stepped in, describing the comments as 'criminal' and is filing a report.

French star striker Kylian Mbappe have condemned the 'racist' remarks made by Paraguay senator Celeste Amarilla towards the former following France's hard-fought 1-0 win in the FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash over the South American side, calling her a "despicable woman" who is unworthy of her position. Mbappe's remarks came after she called Mbappe a "colonised Cameroonian" and "pretending hard to be French, resentful, newly rich, arrogant, and ugly". Amarilla also said that France "won by a fluke and Mbappe was nervous and scared to death the whole match, like his entire team."

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Mbappe responded on X, "Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition. Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country." On a picture that showed Mbappe celebrating on the face of Paraguay goalie Orlando Gill, she commented that Mbappe "sucked on coconuts instead of mother's milk and the most educated thing he heard was chimpanzees". Responding to such remarks, Mbappe added, "I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world."

Madame Celeste Amarilla, Vous êtes une femme méprisable et indigne de sa fonction. Vous ne représentez pas le Paraguay, ce pays qui a transpiré la passion et l’honneur tout au long de la compétition. Par votre inconscience et votre racisme décomplexé, le monde entier a déjà… pic.twitter.com/EnYmgQXvPL — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) July 6, 2026

French Football Federation Takes Action

French Football Federation (FFF) also stepped in, describing the comments as "criminal and reprehensible" and said that they are "filing a report with the prosecutor's office for the purpose of judicial action".

"FFF COMMUNIQUÉ: The racist remarks by Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla targeting Kylian Mbappe are utterly abhorrent and unacceptable. How can anyone make such statements? These remarks are criminal and reprehensible. They must be prosecuted here as elsewhere. The FFF is filing a report with the prosecutor's office for the purpose of judicial action," the federation stated.

FFF extended its support to Mbappe, the whole team and the victim of "such odious remarks" everywhere. "Now more than ever, the FFF is committed to fighting racism and all forms of discrimination. These remarks dishonour those who make them and those who spread them. The players of the France National Team represent France; it is our country that is being insulted," FFF concluded.

COMMUNIQUÉ DE LA FFF : Les propos racistes de la Sénatrice paraguayenne Celeste Amarilla visant Kylian Mbappé sont totalement abjects et inacceptables. Comment peut-on tenir un tel discours ? Ces propos sont délictueux et condamnables. Ils doivent être poursuivis ici comme… pic.twitter.com/AMVDvfrrYD — FFF (@FFF) July 6, 2026

Mbappe, with seven goals in the competition, is one of the contenders for the Golden Boot, tied with Argentina legend Lionel Messi (seven goals). France will next battle Morocco in the quarterfinals on July 10. (ANI)