Following England's 3-2 World Cup victory over Mexico, captain Harry Kane lost his voice from celebrating with fans. A viral post-match interview showed him struggling to speak with a raspy voice, which sparked a wave of humorous and supportive reactions from fans online.

England captain Harry Kane was visibly struggling to speak after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 victory against co-host Mexico at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Sunday, July 5. The Three Lions pulled off a 3-2 win over Mexico to qualify for the quarterfinal, where they will face Norway.

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England were reduced to a 10-man team after defender Jarell Quansah was shown a straight red card in the 54th minute following a VAR review for a mistimed lunge on Mexico's Jesus Gallardo. However, just six minutes later, the Three Lions took the lead as Harry Kane emphatically converted a penalty after Mexico goalkeeper Raúl Rangel fouled Anthony Gordon inside the box.

The clash between England and Mexico was more of a tactical and emotional rollercoaster, defined by dramatic momentum shifts, a contentious red card, and a resilient defensive stand in the high-altitude environment of the Estadio Azteca.

Also Read: Sir Geoff Hurst hails England's win over Mexico as best since 1966

Harry Kane Lost His Voice After Thrilling Victory

Following a victory over Mexico, England captain Harry Kane and his teammates joined the supporters to celebrate by singing iconic English anthems like ‘Three Lions’ and Oasis' ‘Wonderwall,’ a raucous and passionate performance that left Kane’s vocal cords completely exhausted.

In a BBC video that quickly went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the 32-year-old was seen struggling to utter even a single word during his post-match interview, often breaking into raspy laughter as he tried to describe England's incredible resilience.

Speaking in little more than a whisper, Kane repeatedly pointed to his throat and coughed while explaining that he had completely lost his voice. His condition reflected the intensity of England's jubilant celebrations following a memorable victory over Mexico. The voice loss captured the pure euphoria of a historic night that left the captain completely drained.

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Harry Kane, who has been leading England since the lead-up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, has become a seasoned leader of the Three Lions, defined by his clinical finishing and unwavering commitment to the team's success on the world stage.

Kane’s voice loss after the round of 16 against Mexico, following jubilant celebrations with England's travelling supporters, reflected the passion and emotion that fuelled the Three Lions' memorable victory.

A Captain’s Exhausted Encore: Fans React to Kane’s ‘Raspy’ Interview

England captain Harry Kane’s struggle to speak due to an exhausted, gravelly voice quickly became a viral sensation, with fans and football enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), flooding the platform with a mix of humorous memes and heartfelt tributes.

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts gave humorous reactions to Kane's raspy voice, comparing him to ‘Mickey Mouse’ and joking that the interview deserved its own documentary. Others hailed the England captain for ‘leaving everything on the pitch’, saying his lost voice reflected his passion, commitment and leadership, while many urged him to rest ahead of the quarterfinal clash against Norway.

A few fans admitted they could not stop laughing at Kane's unusually squeaky voice, while others described it as the funniest post-match interview of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Many called him a ‘true captain’ and ‘warrior ’, saying his hoarse voice perfectly reflected the emotion and effort behind England's dramatic victory over Mexico.

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Taking on Norway, who defeated five-time world champions Brazil in the Round of 16, in the quarterfinals, Harry Kane-led England will look to carry that same fighting spirit and momentum into the next round, aiming to dismantle the Viking challenge and inch one step closer to lifting the World Cup trophy.

Also Read: David Beckham praises Pickford, Bellingham after England's World Cup win