Belgium fans rally for their team ahead of the FIFA World Cup clash with USA. The 'Golden Generation' aims for its first title after a dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Senegal, sealed by a record-breaking late penalty from Youri Tielemans.

Belgium's 'Golden Generation' Faces USA in Knockout Clash

Belgium fans rallied for the national men's side ahead of their FIFA World Cup clash against co-hosts USA, scheduled for Monday.

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Belgium, the 2018 bronze medalists, will be aiming to continue their deep run in the tournament, in quest of their maiden FIFA World Cup trophy for what has been called a 'Golden Generation' of Belgium for a long time. On the other hand, co-hosts USA will be aiming to enthral the home crowd by producing a fine performance and making it to the quarterfinals.

Fan Fervour Builds

The official handle of Belgium Football on Instagram posted colourful visuals of fans cheering, playing drums and waving the country's flag ahead of the match. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DadDnmajDNP/?hl=en

Dramatic Road to the Knockouts

Belgium started off their group stage on a tough note, with a 1-1 draw against Egypt and a goalless draw against Iran, before going all out to thrash New Zealand 5-1 in their final league stage match and punching a ticket to the round of 32.

In the round of 32, they registered a comeback win over Senegal by 3-2 in a FIFA World Cup classic. After Habib Diarra (24th minute) and Ismaila Sarr (51st minute) scored and another giant seemed to be on its way out, Romelu Lukaku (86th minute) and Youri Tielemans (89th minute) changed the course of the game, taking it to extra time.

Record-Breaking Penalty Seals Victory

Tielemans took the penalty after the VAR review awarded his team one for Lamine Camara's foul on Tielemans, sealing one of the tournament's most dramatic victories and rewriting the World Cup record books. His winning penalty in the 124th minute and 44th second broke the previous timeline records for late game-winners, becoming the latest goal ever scored in FIFA World Cup history.

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