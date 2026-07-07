Erling Haaland's late double sealed a historic 2-1 win for Norway against Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. The victory, celebrated by the 'Viking Row' fandom, sends Norway to the quarter-finals for the first time.

Norway's men's national side fandom has taken the ongoing FIFA World Cup by storm with their 'Viking Row' celebration. During the clash against five-time champions Brazil, a super fan named Rune was also seen sharing his story with fans, having been there when Brazil was beaten by Norway during the team's last FIFA WC appearance in 1998 and 28 years later, still cheering for his side with his 'Viking hat and trumpet'.

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Haaland Double Secures Historic Quarter-Final Berth

Erling Haaland produced a sensational late double as Norway shocked five-time champions Brazil 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, booking a place in the quarter-finals for the first time in the nation's history. The Scandinavian side, who had never progressed beyond the Round of 16 at the World Cup, withstood sustained Brazilian pressure before striking twice in the closing stages through their star striker. Neymar's stoppage-time penalty reduced the deficit, but it came too late to prevent Brazil's exit.

Superfan Rune's 'Dream' Comes True

In a video posted by FIFA, Rune, with a Viking-themed hat and trumpet, said, "You probably do not know me, but you have definitely heard me. You think wearing the Viking hat will be enough, but I wanted to go the extra mile, to bring my trumpet too. It is my job to get the fans singing. Go Norway!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

"Honestly, nothing puts a big smile on my face as when we are all together cheering for our team. This is a dream. 26 years ago, I was in France to see Norway beat Brazil. And now, I am going to see the same," he added.

Key Moments in a Tense Clash

Brazil dominated large spells of the match and missed a first-half penalty through Bruno Guimaraes, while Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland produced a string of crucial saves. Haaland's late brace proved decisive before Neymar converted a stoppage-time penalty for Brazil, whose tournament ended with a seventh straight World Cup knockout defeat to European opposition.

Norway to Face England in High-Voltage Quarter-final

Norway will now face England in a high-voltage quarterfinal contest after the Three Lions eliminated co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in a thrilling Round of 16 clash in Mexico City on Sunday (local time). (ANI)