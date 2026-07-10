Belgium coach Rudi Garcia acknowledges his team are underdogs against Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final but vows they'll give the European champions 'a run for their money,' citing his team's attacking strength.

'We think we can do it'

Belgium coach Rudi Cargia acknowledged that they may be heading into the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final clash against Spain on Friday (local time) as the underdogs but said the Belgian Red Devils will do everything to give La Rojas "a run for their money," Reuters reported.

Garcia acknowledged Spain's quality and possession-based style but expressed confidence in his team's attacking strength and ability to challenge the European champions. He said that despite being underdogs, Belgium believe they can compete and give Spain a tough fight.

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"We know we are playing one of the favourites. Spain are probably the best at ball possession and they have been playing in a recognisable way for 15 or 20 years. But we have a great team. We are the second-highest scorers in the World Cup and we are facing the team with the highest expected goals. We think we can do it," he said as per Reuters.

"Even if we are the underdogs, we will do everything we can to give them a run for their money," he added.

Path to the Quarter-finals

Belgium reached the quarter-finals after a mixed group-stage campaign, drawing 1-1 with Egypt and playing out a goalless draw against Iran before securing a 5-1 win over New Zealand. They then edged past Senegal 3-2 in the Round of 32 and defeated co-hosts USA 4-1 in the Round of 16 to book their place in the last eight.

Spain, meanwhile, head into the quarter-final in formidable form. The reigning European champions are yet to concede a goal at the tournament, having kept a record six consecutive FIFA World Cup clean sheets. After topping Group H, they eliminated Austria in the Round of 32 before edging past Portugal in the Round of 16 to reach the last eight.

While Spain will be aiming to punch their ticket to the final four of the FIFA World Cup for the first time since their championship-winning run in 2010, the 2018 bronze medal holders Belgium will be aiming to reach the semifinals, with Romelu Lukaku, Kevin de Bruyne and other veterans playing a crucial role leadership-wise.