A video of Lionel Messi undergoing a routine airport security check ahead of a World Cup 2026 match has gone viral. The footage shows the Argentine captain's relaxed and cheerful demeanor, which has drawn praise and humorous commentary from fans online, with many joking about what the scanners might find.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has captured global attention once again, not for his exploits on the pitch, but for a lighthearted moment during a routine security check ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Cape Verde at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Friday, July 3.

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The defending champions, Argentina, qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament after finishing as the winners of Group J with three wins and nine points, having secured victories against all their group-stage opponents to maintain a perfect record as they advance into the Round of 32.

Argentina have been drawn to face tournament debutants Cape Verde in what is being dubbed a classic ‘David vs Goliath’ encounter. Cape Verde, which became the smallest country to qualify for the knockouts, captured the imagination of the football world by remaining unbeaten in Group H that included Spain and Uruguay, and will provide a stern test for the defending champions.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup Rankings: Messi, Mbappe on Top, but Ronaldo Takes a Massive Hit!

Messi’s Priceless Reaction to Airport Check Goes Viral

As Lionel Messi and Argentina prepare for a crucial clash in their quest for their title defence, the legendary footballer, who recently turned 39 in June this year, was seen in a candid moment at the airport.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Messi was seen laughing and chatting with his Argentine teammates, who were also in line for a security check, while patiently waiting to pass through a portable metal detector before boarding the team’s flight to Miami from Kansas City, the squad’s training base.

Messi’s shoes were also checked of the standard screening process, an everyday task he navigated with a relaxed smile. Following the security check, the Argentina captain and his squad boarded the flight to Miami.

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The extensive security check of the players, especially after landing or before departing from one city to another in the United States of America (USA), has become a standard, highly visible part of the logistical operations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The routine check-up is conducted by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to ensure the safety and security of all tournament participants, staff, and passengers, adhering strictly to federal aviation regulations regardless of the individual's public profile or status.

Alien or Human? Messi’s Airport Security Scan Sparks Viral Debate

The viral video of Lionel Messi undergoing routine security checks in Kansas City before boarding the flight to Miami has sparked hilarious reactions as well as a wave of admiration from fans on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts praised Messi’s humility and cheerful attitude during the routine security check, with many calling him "so humble" and admiring how he joked throughout the process.

Others joked that the airport security staff were checking whether he was ‘human or an alien,’ while some quipped that his left leg contained ‘too many goals and assists’ to pass unnoticed, turning a routine airport check into a wholesome viral moment.

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Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is the joint-leading goalscorer alongside France captain Kylian Mbappe with six goals in three outings. The Argentine legend is the leading goalscorer in the FIFA World Cup, with 19 goals in 29 matches and a goal away from becoming the first to reach the 20-goal milestone in tournament history.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Captain Son Heung-min Gets Warm Homecoming Despite South Korea's Exit (WATCH)