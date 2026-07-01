South Korea captain Son Heung-min received a warm welcome from fans upon his return from the FIFA World Cup 2026, a stark contrast to the hostile reception for the team and coach. Following the team's disappointing group-stage exit and public backlash, head coach Hong Myung-bo stepped down from his role.

South Korea captain Son Heung-min received a warm and rousing reception upon his arrival at the Ichoen International Airport on Wednesday morning, July 1, despite the team’s crushing exit from the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.

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South Korea was knocked out of the tournament after finishing third place in Group A with just three points following defeats to co-host Mexico and South Africa, despite an opening victory against the Czech Republic. The Korean side couldn’t go past the group stage, as they finished 10th in the overall group rankings, capping off a thoroughly underwhelming tournament that fell way short of expectations.

Despite having star players, former Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan leading the squad, South Korea failed to find any consistency as well as to deliver on the high expectations placed on them.

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Son Heung-min Gets Warm Reception at Airport

South Korea captain Son Heung-min returned home a day after the coach Hong Myung-bo and other players faced a hostile welcome, with angry fans booing and jeering the head coach upon his arrival at the Ichoen International Airport, despite their arrival early in the morning to avoid any potential confrontation with supporters.

The contrast in the reception for the captain was stark. While the team leadership bore the brunt of public frustration over South Korea’s disappointing campaign at the FIFA World Cup 2026, the supporters at Incheon International Airport chose to rally around Son, who was visibly touched by the show of support.

Fans were heard offering words of comfort, shouting, "You worked hard," and "Don't bow your heads.", highlighting the public appreciation of his leadership and commitment despite the collective shortcomings of the squad.

The two contrasting reception scenes highlighted the complex relationship between South Korean fans and their national team. While the frustrating at the head coach reflected the broader disappointment with the team's tactical performance and failure to progress, the warm embrace for Son served as a poignant reminder of his status as a national icon.

Hong Myung-bo Steps Down as Head Coach

Following South Korea’s crushing exit at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the public criticism of the team's performance, head coach Hong Myung-bo officially stepped down from his duties, citing his inability to meet the nation's high expectations.

His resignation came amid Korea Football Association (KFA) president Lee Jae Myung expressing his strong disappointment and ‘bewilderment’ over the team’s performance in the prestigious football tournament, and openly calling for an investigation into the association’s alleged favourtism during the selection process.

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The Korean media appeared to be at odds with Hong Myung-bo, with his face blurred during the press conference, reportedly as a mark of protest after the team banned interactions with domestic media following the leaked audio incident. In the recording, journalists were heard making disrespectful and mocking remarks about captain Son Heung-min's leadership and military service record.

The massive fan backlash against the South Korean head coach apparently prompted Hong Myung-bo to step down from his role, taking responsibility for the team's disappointing FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.

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