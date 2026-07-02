There's a huge gap in rankings between Spain (3rd) and Austria (22nd), but that's not stopping the fans from feeling a little anxious about this FIFA World Cup knockout clash.

Former champions Spain are all set to fight for a pre-quarterfinal spot in the World Cup today. They are up against Austria in a crucial knockout match. The game will kick off at 12:30 AM Indian time (early Friday morning) at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The winner of this clash will go on to face either Portugal or Croatia in the pre-quarters.

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On paper, there's a big difference between Spain, ranked 3rd by FIFA, and Austria, who are at 22nd. But fans are still a bit worried. Spain has been on a fantastic run, remaining unbeaten in their last 34 matches. What's more, coach Luis de la Fuente's team has a rare record of not conceding a single goal in this World Cup so far.

So, what's the worry? It's Spain's classic possession-based style of play. They often struggle to break down teams that set up a strong defensive wall in front of their goal. We saw this in their final group stage match against Uruguay, where they managed only a narrow 1-0 win. Everyone is wondering if Spain will have an answer if Austria uses the same tough defensive tactics today.

Spain is expected to stick to its usual 4-3-3 formation. However, they've suffered a major setback as young winger Nico Williams will miss the game due to an injury from the last match. This means the main attacking responsibility will fall on the shoulders of 18-year-old superstar Lamine Yamal. If Yamal finds his rhythm and scores early, the game could completely swing in Spain's favour.

The team also has high hopes for Mikel Oyarzabal, who has already scored two goals in the tournament. In his last 15 starts, Oyarzabal has impressively scored 22 goals. The presence of Rodri and Pedri in the midfield will also be a huge strength for Spain.

On the other side, Austria, coached by Ralf Rangnick, are no pushovers. They have qualified for the World Cup knockout stage after a long wait of 44 years. They secured their spot in the Round of 32 with a dramatic 96th-minute goal by Sasa Kalajdzic against Algeria. Austria will likely play in a 4-2-3-1 formation, aiming to use a high-pressing game to put Spain under pressure.

Their main strength lies in their defence, led by David Alaba. In their last three encounters, Spain has won two while one match ended in a draw. While history and form are on Spain's side, Austria is heading into this knockout match hoping for an upset.