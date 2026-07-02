The BCCI has announced the schedule for India's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, set for August 15-27 in Galle and Colombo. This series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

BCCI announces India's Test series against Sri Lanka

India's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka will be held in Galle and Colombo from August 15 to 27, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announcing the schedule on Thursday. The opening Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Galle International Stadium from August 15, while the second Test is scheduled at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo from August 23. Both matches are scheduled to start at 10:00 AM IST.

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The series will form part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Led by Shubman Gill, India are currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings, having registered four wins and four losses in nine matches, with the Points Percentage (PCT) of 48.150. Mark your calendars 🗓️ Presenting #TeamIndia's schedule for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting August 15 🙌#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/FoUEaUb3Qe — BCCI (@BCCI) July 2, 2026

Packed Schedule for Team India

The two-Test series against Sri Lanka will be preceded by a three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, which follows India's ongoing tour (five T20Is and three ODIs) of England.

Recap of England T20I

The opening match of the five-match T20I series against England was abandoned due to rain, although India's batters managed to get some time in the middle before the weather intervened. India posted a competitive total of 189/7 in the first T20I against England at the Riverside in Ground in Chester-le-Street, powered by a blistering 59 off 24 balls from Abhishek Sharma and a composed 67 from Shreyas Iyer, with a strong late cameo from Shivam Dube (42 off 21).

After being put in to bat, India suffered early setbacks with quick dismissals of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, and the debut of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was delayed. Abhishek's counterattack revived the innings before Iyer anchored key partnerships to stabilise the middle overs. (ANI)