Ahead of the FIFA World Cup final against Spain, Lionel Messi shared a heartfelt message on social media, reflecting on his team's journey and valuing it more than titles. The poignant note has sparked an emotional outpouring from fans, with many speculating it could be a hint at his retirement from international football after the final match.

Ahead of what is likely to be the last FIFA World Cup match of his legendary career, Lionel Messi penned a heartfelt message to the fans worldwide. Argentina will aim to defend their World Cup title when they take on Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19.

Lionel Messi-led Argentina has enjoyed a brilliant run in its quest to defend the FIFA World Cup title, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament while overcoming formidable opponents with a blend of tactical discipline and the brilliance of its captain. By reaching a second consecutive World Cup final, La Albiceleste stands on the brink of history, aiming to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the world title.

As Argentina aims to create history in front of a global audience, the anticipation for this final at MetLife Stadium has reached a fever pitch. Ahead of the final against Spain, Lionel Messi took to social media to share a heartfelt note.

Also Read: FIFA WC 2026 Final: Messi's Argentina vs Spain in tactical battle

‘A Story That We Will Never Forget’

Lionel Messi, who has not just been the backbone of the team but also the heartbeat of Argentina’s quest, reflected on La Albiceleste's memorable journey and thanked his teammates, coaching staff, and fans ahead of the final against Spain. He admitted that the journey and memories created together meant more than the trophies themselves.

“The most beautiful thing about all these years was never just the titles, but the entire journey,” Messi wrote on his Instagram handle.

“Sharing day-to-day life with this group, competing together, picking ourselves up in the difficult moments, and enjoying every step. Thanks to each one of my teammates, to the coaching staff, and to all the great people who work every day to keep this National Team as a family.

“Whatever happens tomorrow, this group has already written a story that we will never forget and that no one will be able to erase. Vamos, Argentina,” the 39-year-old added.

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Lionel Messi’s heartfelt note reflects his deep commitment and love for the game, underscoring the values of camaraderie and unity that have defined this era of Argentine football. As he prepares to lead Argentina in what is likely to be the final act of his iconic World Cup career, the stage is set for a historic showdown at MetLife Stadium.

Fans Get Emotional Over Lionel Messi’s Heartfelt Letter

Lionel Messi’s poignant yet evocative words have sparked an outpouring of emotion from football fans on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), which has been flooded with tributes as supporters reflect on the magnitude of the upcoming final.

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts hailed Messi's heartfelt message as a fitting tribute to his extraordinary international journey. While many interpreted the emotional note as a possible hint at his retirement from international football after the final, others thanked the Argentine captain for the unforgettable memories he has given over the years.

Several supporters described it as ‘one last dance,’ while many praised the message's themes of gratitude, unity, brotherhood, and celebrating the journey over trophies.

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Lionel Messi is currently the second-leading goalscorer in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, with 8 goals in seven matches, and needs three more goals to surpass France captain Kylian Mbappe’s tally of 10 to finish the tournament as the Golden Boot winner. While the race for individual honors adds another layer of intrigue to the final, Messi’s primary focus remains anchored in the collective mission.

Also Read: WC final: How a teenage Messi taught Spain's coach not to man-mark