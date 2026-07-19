Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has ruled out man-marking Lionel Messi in the World Cup final, recalling a youth match where a teenage Messi scored four goals against his side in 15 minutes after the marker was substituted.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has ruled out assigning a dedicated marker to Lionel Messi in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between La Roja and the defending champions, recalling how a similar tactic backfired spectacularly against the Argentina captain when he was a teenager.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's title clash against Argentina at MetLife Stadium in New York, De la Fuente recounted his first encounter with Messi during a youth Copa del Rey match between Sevilla and Barcelona. "I met Lionel Messi when he was playing in youth football. It was a Copa del Rey match between Sevilla and Barcelona. I had heard a lot about a boy who was called Messi," De la Fuente said, as per FIFA.

No special plan for Messi

The Spain coach explained how his team initially decided to closely mark the young forward, only for the plan to unravel after the marker was substituted. "So, naturally, we decided to man-mark him at first. In the 70th minute, we were drawing 0-0, and when the player who was man-marking him was shown a card, I took him off. In the next 15 minutes, Messi scored four times," said De la Fuente.

Drawing on that experience, De la Fuente made it clear Spain would not rely on a single player to stop the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. "Does that mean we're going to man-mark him? No. But will we be paying a lot of attention to him? Yes. But no more than they will be paying attention to our players," said the Spain head coach.

'Admiration' for Argentina

The Spanish coach also had words of praise for Argentina and his opposite number, Lionel Scaloni. "Admiration, admiration and more admiration," De la Fuente said of the defending champions, adding that Scaloni was "a good friend of mine."

Yamal must be Lamine, not the next Messi

De la Fuente was also asked about comparisons between teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and Messi, but insisted the 18-year-old should be allowed to develop in his own way. "I think Lamine has to be Lamine. Messi is an unbelievable talent and an example to all young footballers. I consider him a role model, but Lamine has to be Lamine, and the best way to help him is to give him the support so he can keep being Lamine," he said, according to FIFA.

Clash of Titans: Road to the Final

Spain head into the final in formidable form, having conceded just one goal throughout the tournament while becoming the first team in men's World Cup history to keep six clean sheets in a single edition. After opening with a goalless draw against Cape Verde, La Roja have strung together six consecutive victories, knocking out Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France to reach their first World Cup final since their triumph in 2010. They also carry a 37-match unbeaten run into the contest and could set a new record for the longest unbeaten streak by a European men's national team with victory on Sunday.

Argentina, meanwhile, are chasing back-to-back World Cup titles after coming from behind to beat England 2-1 in the semifinals. Lionel Scaloni's side has won 14 successive matches and become renowned for their late heroics, scoring a tournament record of eight goals after the 85th minute. With the head-to-head record between the two nations perfectly balanced at six wins apiece and two draws, Sunday's showdown promises to be a fitting finale as the reigning European champions take on the reigning Copa America champions for the first time in a FIFA World Cup final. (ANI)

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