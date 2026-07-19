The Kerala government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain. While the move celebrates the state's immense football passion, it has also sparked a heated debate on social media, with mixed reactions from the public.

Kerala Government, led by the United Democratic Front, declared a holiday for all educational institutions across the state, including schools and colleges, in view of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between the defending champions Argentina and Spain on Monday, July 20.

Argentina and Spain will lock horns in the much-anticipated World Cup title clash at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19. La Albiceleste and La Roja defeated England and France in their respective semifinals in order to reach the summit clash, where the two titans of football will battle for the prestigious World Cup trophy.

Since Kerala has a massive football fanbase and a deep-seated passion for the game, the government's move is being viewed by many as a nod to the state's vibrant football culture. Argentina, particularly, has a massive, dedicated following across the state, with fan clubs often organizing large-scale screenings and celebrations whenever the team plays.

Also Read: World Cup 2026 Final: Confident Argentina to face Spain in title clash

Kerala Government Declares Holiday for Educational Institutions

The state of Kerala has already geared up for the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup Final clash between the title defender Argentina and Spain. The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST, meaning the summit clash is expected to go well into the early hours of Monday morning.

Therefore, the Kerala Government, on the order of Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, issued the directive to suspend classes on Monday to accommodate the late-night viewing habits of the state's student population. School Education Minister N. Shamshudeen and Technical Education Minister Roji M. John joined the Chief Minister in confirming the decision.

Since football fans in Kerala have been regularly tracking the tournament with fervour over the last two months, the state government’s decision to grant this one-day leave is being seen as a response to the extraordinary levels of public excitement.

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Chief Minister VD Satheesan himself took to his Instagram handle to announce the decision, stating that with the FIFA World Cup final expected to conclude in the early hours of Monday, the government had declared a holiday for all educational institutions, allowing students to watch the Argentina-Spain title clash and celebrate Kerala's deep-rooted passion for football.

Since Kerala has often been called ‘The Land of Football’ in India, the decision has been welcomed by many as a fitting gesture. With the FIFA World Cup Final just hours away, excitement has reached a fever pitch across the state.

Kerala's Holiday Order Triggers Mixed Reactions Online

As the state prepares for the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, after the Kerala Government declared that all educational institutions would be closed, the decision has ignited a fiery debate across social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), where netizens are expressing starkly different viewpoints.

Taking to their X handles, the netizens expressed mixed reactions to the Kerala Government's decision. Many hailed it as a fitting tribute to the state's football culture and praised the move for allowing students to enjoy the World Cup final. However, others questioned why similar holidays were not given for the Cricket World Cup finals or major Olympic events involving India.

Several users also criticised the timing and relevance of the holiday, whereas some recalled similar school holidays during the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

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Meanwhile, Argentina and Spain boast a formidable line-up that promises a tactically intense battle on the pitch. Argentina, led by their seasoned core and looking to defend their title, will rely on their signature grit and fluid attacking play.

Conversely, Spain enters the final with a technically gifted squad, known for their precise passing and disciplined defensive structure.

Also Read: FIFA WC 2026: Bellingham hails England's 3rd place as a platform