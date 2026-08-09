FC Barcelona are close to signing Manchester City's Rodri, but the English club is holding out for €80 million. Manager Enzo Maresca says Rodri will be in Manchester next week, while Barca coach Hansi Flick wants the transfer done by August 12.

City Stand Firm on Rodri Amid Barca Interest

While FC Barcelona are inching closer to signing Manchester City star Rodri, the English football giants are still keeping him tight, with the manager Enzo Maresca saying that "he will be in Manchester next Wednesday".

The current La Liga champions have already put out their second offer for the Spanish FIFA World Cup-winning star, while Man City are holding out for 80 million euros, as per Goal.com. As per Spanish newspaper 'Sport' as quoted by Goal.com, City boss Enzo said, "At the moment, it seems that Rodri will be in Manchester next Wednesday." Enzo had remarked on the player's contractual situation, and untill the move is settled, Rodri will stay with City and stick with their schedule. Enzo is counting on the Man City star as long as he officially is with the club.

Barcelona's Push for Quick Transfer

Within the Barcelona camp, there have been extra moves made to bring the Spanish star to the team, and they want to bring him as quickly as possible so that he can adjust into Hansi Flick's system without delay, and Flick personally is reported to want him immediately. Flick's goal is to have Rodri to have him within the camp by August 12, a date that demands that the move progresses quickly if Rodri is to come to Barcelona without further hold-ups.

Enzo's comments should not be read, as per Goal.com, as an obstacle to the transfer, and they are merely how things stand as of now. Once City gives the green light, Rodri will get his moment to say goodbye to the club and move to Spain.

Rodri's Decorated Career

Rodri is a four-time Premier League winner, a one-time UEFA Champions League winner and a two-time FA Cup winner with Manchester City. He also won the Ballon d'Or in 2024. (ANI)