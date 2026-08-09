Indian batter Sai Sudharsan is out of the Sri Lanka Test series due to a toe injury. Sarfaraz Khan replaces him. Jasprit Bumrah is also sidelined with a knee injury, with Aquib Nabi joining the squad. The series begins on August 15, 2026.

Indian batter Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of India's two-Test series against Sri Lanka due to a right toe stress reaction. The BCCI said he is recovering well at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and remains under close medical supervision. Sarfaraz Khan has been named as his replacement and will join the Indian squad in Colombo ahead of the first Test in Galle, beginning August 15, 2026.

"Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka. The left-handed batter, who has been at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, has made significant progress in his recovery from the right toe stress reaction and is recovering well," BCCI said in a statement. "The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring his progress. The Men's Selection Committee has named Sarfaraz Khan as a replacement for Sai Sudharsan for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. He will link up with the Indian squad in Colombo before the team travels to Galle for the first Test match, starting August 15, 2026," the statement further added.

Jasprit Bumrah also ruled out

On the other hand, seamer Jasprit Bumrah was also ruled out of the series as he has not fully recovered from the left knee injury he sustained during the ODI series against England. The Men's Selection Committee has included Aquib Nabi in the squad as Bumrah's replacement.

India's mounting injury woes

India are also grappling with multiple injury concerns ahead of the series, with Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy sidelined due to hamstring and quadriceps injuries, respectively. Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the opening Test with a hamstring issue, while Akash Deep remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from stress reactions in his back.

World Test Championship Context

The series will form part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Led by Shubman Gill, India are currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings, having registered four wins and four losses in nine matches, with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 48.150.

India's updated squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka

India's updated squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan. (ANI)