Long-distance runner Parul Chaudhary said her first award from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has motivated her for upcoming competitions. She was named Best Athlete (Female) at the inaugural Indian Athletics Awards alongside Neeraj Chopra.

Long-distance runner Parul Chaudhary said receiving her first award from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has given her significant motivation to perform better in upcoming competitions.

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Speaking to ANI after being named Best Athlete (Female) at the inaugural Indian Athletics Awards, Chaudhary expressed happiness over the recognition and said it holds special value in her career. "I mean, it feels very good. It's my first award from the Federation of India, so I feel good. If you look at it, it means a lot, I mean very much, and this has also given me motivation to perform well in upcoming competitions," she said.

The athlete added that her training is progressing well and expressed confidence ahead of major upcoming events, including the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. "The training is good, and we will do well. I will give my best," she said, outlining her focus on maintaining form and improving performance on the international stage.

Chaudhary's Recent Performances

Parul Chaudhary, the Indian steeplechase athlete, was honoured with the 'Best Female Athlete of the Year 2025' award. Last month, Chaudhary narrowly missed out on breaking her own national record in women's 3000 metre steeplechase at the Shanghai Diamond League 2026. During the prestigious high-profile athletics event, Parul clocked timings of 9:12.84, which officially kick-started her season. She finished seventh. Parul fell just 0.38 seconds short of her national record, which she accomplished during her gold-winning Asian Athletics Championships performance in Gumi last year. She improved the national record to 9:12.96, but 30 years old runner from Uttar Pradesh had to be satisfied with a silver medal.

Neeraj Chopra Honoured as Best Male Athlete

Meanwhile, India's two-time Olympic medalist and former world champion javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra on Saturday was honoured with the 'Best Male Athlete of the Year 2025' award at the inaugural Athletics Federation of India (AFI) Awards function. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya gave the award to Neeraj, who recently made a start to his 2026 season by booking his place at the upcoming Commonwealth Games after comfortably breaching the qualification mark at the Doha Diamond League on Friday. (ANI)