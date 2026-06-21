Indian sprinter Gurindervir Singh, who recently set a new 100m national record of 10.09s, has revealed his long-term ambition is to run under the 10-second barrier and win medals at the Asian and Commonwealth Games.

Gurindervir Singh sets sights on sub-10s barrier, major medals

Indian sprinter Gurindervir Singh has said that his long-term ambition remains to run under the 10-second barrier, while also setting his sights on winning medals at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. Gurindervir became the first Indian man to clock sub-10.10 seconds in the men's 100m, storming to victory at the Federation Cup in Ranchi with a sensational national record time of 10.09 seconds in May. The 24-year-old shaved 0.06 seconds off the previous national mark, which had been set just a day earlier in the semifinals by Animesh Kujur, as per ESPN.

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Speaking to ANI during the inaugural Indian Athletics Awards ceremony, Gurindervir said that despite setting a national record and facing increased expectations, his focus remains steady on his performance goals. "There's one mark that has been with me since childhood, which is to run under 10 seconds. And besides that, to win medals in the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games," he said.

The sprinter added that his preparation approach remains unchanged, stressing that every competition carries equal importance for him. "Preparation is the same. No competition is small or big. For me, even the Fed Cup was like the Commonwealth Games. So I gave my 100% there and will give 100% in the Commonwealth Games as well," he said.

He further noted that while the significance of major events like the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games is higher, he is now focused on enjoying the experience rather than feeling pressure over selection. "Earlier, there was a lot of pressure about selection. Now I will go and play in it. So I will enjoy every second of it," he said.

Reiterating his competitive ambition, Gurindervir made it clear that podium finishes remain the ultimate objective. "Winning a medal is the goal, winning a medal in the Commonwealth and Asian Games. That's my goal," he added.

Inaugural Indian Athletics Awards

Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra and Parul Chaudhary were presented with the Best Athlete Awards, male and female, respectively, at the inaugural Indian Athletics Awards here on Saturday evening. Shahnavaz Khan and Pooja were named the Best Emerging Athletes at a glittering ceremony here. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya gave away the awards instituted by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

A galaxy of dignitaries, including World Athletics Vice President Adille J Sumariwalla, Korottage Bimal Prasanna, President, Sri Lanka Athletics, Mohamed Tholal, Sports Commissioner of Maldives, were at hand to celebrate excellence across the Indian athletics ecosystem, according to a release. (ANI)