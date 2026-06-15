Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu praised his team's fighting spirit in a 2-2 World Cup draw against the Netherlands but expressed disappointment, stating the Blue Samurai had aimed for a win, not just a point from the comeback.

Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu praised his side's fighting spirit after they twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F opener, but admitted the result left him disappointed as the Blue Samurai had targeted all three points.

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In an entertaining contest in Arlington, Texas, Japan showed remarkable character to recover from deficits on two occasions, with substitute Koki Ogawa's late equaliser securing a valuable point against one of the tournament favourites. Despite the dramatic comeback, Moriyasu insisted his team had arrived with ambitions of victory.

'Tenacious' Japan Fights Back

"The Netherlands were very strong, we were trailing behind, a very difficult opponent, the players were united as one, tenacious, they fought to the end and did not cease to persevere," Moriyasu told reporters after the match, according to Reuters. "Of course, we're not completely satisfied with just the one point for the draw," he added.

After a disciplined first-half defensive display, Japan fell behind shortly after the restart when Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk rose highest to head home a Ryan Gravenberch delivery. The response was immediate, however, as Keito Nakamura rifled a powerful low effort into the net to bring Japan level.

The Netherlands regained the advantage through Crysencio Summerville's superb strike, but Japan refused to surrender. Their persistence paid off two minutes from time when Ogawa's header found the net via teammate Daichi Kamada, sparking celebrations among the Japanese supporters.

Coach Praises Composure But Laments Result

Moriyasu credited his players for maintaining composure under pressure and continuing to believe they could rescue the contest. "Of course, it was tough for them to fight back ... they managed to be tenacious and at the same time be patient and keep calm and find and seize the opportunities. So I'm very proud that they could keep their own pace," he said, as per Reuters.

While pleased with the determination shown by his squad, the 57-year-old reiterated that a draw was not the outcome Japan had sought. "We were aiming to get three points, not one point. So in that point of view, of course it was a little bit disappointing," he concluded.

The result leaves Japan with a point from their opening Group F fixture ahead of their next match against Tunisia in Monterrey on June 20, while the Netherlands also begin their campaign with a draw.