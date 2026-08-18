Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly won their first-round match at the BWF World Championships, defeating Spain's Paula Lopez and Lucia Rodriguez 21-9, 21-9. They spoke on enjoying home support and adapting to the court conditions in New Delhi.

BWF C'ships: Gayatri-Treesa win opener, enjoy home crowd support

Following their win in the first round of the BWF World Championships, Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly opened up about enjoying the support of home fans in India and battling the contrasting conditions on different sides of the court.

India's women's doubles campaign began on a strong note, with Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeating Spain's Paula Lopez and Lucia Rodriguez 21-9, 21-9. The world No. 39 Indian pair needed just over 30 minutes to complete the victory.

Enjoying Home Support

Speaking about the win, Gayatri told the media that she enjoyed playing in front of home fans, cherished their support and lauded the court and stadium facilities. "I felt very good after playing my first match in India. I feel very special. It was a very good first game. We are waiting for the next round. I think the court conditions are pretty good. It's a huge stadium. I mean, it is amazing to play in India. The whole stadium is supporting you, cheering for you," she said.

Adapting to Contrasting Court Conditions

The veteran also said that the court was sometimes a "little slow, sometimes fast". "But I think we have adapted well. It is different for everyone," she added.

Treesa also said that when they started playing, the court was a bit fast, but when they changed sides, there was a difference that was felt. "So accordingly, we need to play these conditions. We need to just push up mentally. I feel like for the opponent also, it will be the same if they go to the other side. So mentally, we need to prepare for that," she added.

Treesa admitted that the drift was pretty much the same on the curtain and fan sides of the court.

'Back Stronger' After Injury

On missing three months of action due to injury, Treesa said, "I think obviously it's sad, missing so much of the tournaments. And our rank also went a little bit down. I think in those situations, I was mentally preparing for that. I just needed to recover. And obviously, in these kinds of prestigious tournaments, after the injury, I am playing. And it makes me feel happier," she said.

Gayatri also said that after a break, the duo is "back stronger". They will next face the American pair Lauren Lam and Allison Lee in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

(ANI)