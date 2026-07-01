Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared PM Modi's vision for India's sports ecosystem, focusing on partnerships with Australia and New Zealand and preparations for hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympic Games.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for strengthening India's sporting ecosystem, sharing a series of social media posts that underlined the government's focus on international partnerships, athlete development and preparations for hosting major global sporting events.

Mandaviya shared posts on X featuring videos of the Prime Minister's address in Jind, Haryana, where PM Modi spoke about India's growing cooperation with Australia and New Zealand in the field of sports. "India will work together with Australia and New Zealand in many areas, including the sports industry and the training of athletes. -- PM Shri @narendramodi Ji," Mandaviya said. He also posted a video of PM Modi's remarks.

"I have had extensive discussions with the governments in Australia and New Zealand regarding sports. In the coming time, we are going to work together with both these countries on many aspects such as the sports industry and training of players. This will also greatly benefit the youth of Haryana," PM Modi said.

Mandaviya also shared another video with the caption, "India will host the Commonwealth Games in 2030. At the same time, we are fully preparing for the Olympic Games to be held in India in 2036 as well. - PM Shri @narendramodi ji."

In another post, the Sports Minister reiterated the Prime Minister's emphasis on the role of sports in nation-building, writing, "Sports in India are being developed as a major medium for fitness and employment. - PM Shri @narendramodi ji."

PM's Outreach in Haryana and Punjab

The Prime Minister's remarks came during a busy day in which he flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train from Jind in Haryana. He travelled to Chandigarh and Punjab. In Punjab he addressed a gathering in Jalandhar after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,470 crore.

In Jalandhar, PM Modi also encouraged Punjab's youth to take advantage of the expanding sports ecosystem, highlighting the Centre's Khelo India initiatives and describing Jalandhar's sports manufacturing industry as a key pillar of India's emerging sports economy.

Strengthening International Sports Cooperation

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister visited Australia and New Zealand as part of a three-nation tour, with sports cooperation emerging as a major area of engagement. During the Australia leg, India and Australia unveiled a roadmap for collaboration in athlete training, sports science, sports technology and sports industry investment, while also announcing plans for an India-Australia Youth Sports Festival.

In New Zealand, PM Modi visited a sports innovation showcase in Auckland focused on high-performance training and sports technology. The government believes these partnerships will strengthen India's sporting ecosystem as the country prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and advances its bid to stage the 2036 Olympic Games. (ANI)