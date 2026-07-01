In the RFDL Japan Tour 2026, Punjab FC defeated Giravanz Kitakyushu 3-1, while Bengaluru FC secured a 2-0 victory over Sagan Tosu. FC Goa faced a tough loss, falling 5-4 in a penalty shootout to Avispa Fukuoka after a 1-1 draw.

The Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) Japan Tour 2026 witnessed an intense day of high-octane football as elite developmental squads from India went head-to-head against competitive Japanese J-League youth and regional setups, producing a mix of clinical displays, defensive masterclasses, and dramatic penalty shootouts.

Punjab FC Dominates in 3-1 Victory

In the standout performance of the day, Punjab FC delivered a stellar and disciplined performance to secure a decisive 3-1 victory over Giravanz Kitakyushu, according to a press release from RFDL. Punjab took absolute control of the pitch in the first half, heading into the break with a comfortable 2-0 cushion thanks to a brilliant 37th-minute strike by Omang Dodum. They wasted no time extending their lead right after the interval with quick-fire goals from Vishal Yadav (46') and Singamyam Shami (48'). Although Kitakyushu managed to pull one back through Haruto Jyo in the 62nd minute, Punjab's robust defensive structure ensured they cruised to a comfortable victory.

FC Goa's Valiant Effort Ends in Shootout Heartbreak

In a highly tactical and closely fought battle at the GSA Stadium, FC Goa pushed a formidable Avispa Fukuoka side to their absolute limits, only to fall short in a tense penalty shootout. After a highly competitive, goalless first half, FC Goa broke the deadlock in the 56th minute with a superb finish from Shawn Fernandes. The Gaurs defended heroically and looked poised to seal a historic victory, but a late surge from Avispa Fukuoka saw Kitazono Taikai find a dramatic equaliser in the 86th minute. With the score level at 1-1 at the end of normal time, the match went straight to penalties, where the Japanese side held their nerve to edge out a 5-4 shootout victory.

Bengaluru FC Continues Winning Streak

Bengaluru FC continued their winning run in Japan with a convincing 2-0 victory over Sagan Tosu. The Blues' fluid transitions and sharp finishing proved too formidable to contain as they asserted their dominance. Two quick-fire goals in the second half from Samson Ahongshangbam and Serto Worneilen Kom ensured a comfortable victory for Renedy Singh's side. (ANI)