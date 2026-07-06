After taking a 1-0 series lead, England have retained their playing 11 for the third T20I vs India. Jacob Bethell's match-winning 76* guided the hosts to a four-wicket victory at Old Trafford as they chased down India's 190/7.

England have retained the same playing 11 for the third T20I for the ongoing five-match series against India at Trent Bridge on Tuesday after taking a 1-0 lead with a four-wicket victory at Old Trafford.

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Bethell's Heroics Secure 1-0 Lead

After the first match of the series ended in a no-result due to rain, England took a 1-0 lead at Old Trafford, thanks to a brilliant all-round display led by Jacob Bethell. Chasing 191, England endured a disastrous start as Arshdeep Singh dismissed Phil Salt and Jos Buttler for ducks in the opening over, reducing the hosts to 1/2. Captain Harry Brook counterattacked with a blistering 39 off just 12 balls before being trapped LBW by Axar Patel. Bethell then steadied the innings with a composed yet aggressive knock, sharing a crucial partnership with Tom Banton, who contributed 39. Although India fought back through wickets from Arshdeep and Varun Chakaravarthy, Bethell turned the game decisively by smashing Ravi Bishnoi for 29 runs in a single over. His match-winning 76* off 46 balls, featuring five fours and five sixes, put England firmly in control. After Sam Curran departed, Bethell and Jofra Archer guided the hosts home with six balls to spare.

India's Competitive Total

Earlier, India posted 190/7 after being put in to bat. Teenage debutant Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made an exciting start with 14 off 10 balls, becoming India's youngest-ever international cricketer and the youngest debutant from a Test-playing nation in T20Is. Abhishek Sharma top-scored early with 43, while Ishan Kishan anchored the innings with 49 and skipper Shreyas Iyer added 37 runs. A late flourish from Tilak Varma, who struck 17 runs in the final over, lifted India to a competitive total after England's bowlers, led by Sam Curran, Liam Dawson and Will Jacks, kept the visitors in check through the middle overs.

England's Playing XI for Third T20I

England's playing 11 for the third T20I against India: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook (captain), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Josh Tongue. (ANI)

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