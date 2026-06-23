Lionel Messi became the all-time leading FIFA World Cup goalscorer, surpassing Miroslav Klose. He scored his 17th goal against Austria at the 2026 World Cup after missing a penalty, then added another to reach 18, cementing his legacy.

The Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, has further etched his name in footballing folklore, shattering the record for the most goals in FIFA World Cup history. The football legend achieved this historic feat during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J clash against Austria at Dallas Stadium in Arlington on Monday, June 22.

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In the first half of the match, the 38-year-old provided a response befitting his legendary status after missing a penalty in the ninth minute, when he cuffed his left-footed spot-kick just wide of the right post, leaving the fans in absolute shock and briefly delaying his destiny.

However, the historic moment came in the 38th minute when he beautifully redeemed himself by orchestrating and finishing a sweeping team move to etch his name into footballing immortality. The assist from Facundo Medina allowed Argentina's captain to fire a clinical first-time left-footed shot past Austrian goalkeeper Alexander Schlager.

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After missing out on the penalty goal, Lionel Messi gave Argentina fans as well as the entire footballing world a moment of breathtaking redemption, proving exactly why he remains the ultimate icon of the beautiful game.

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Messi Shatters Miroslav Klose’s Record

Lionel Messi entered his record sixth FIFA World Cup with 13 goals in the tournament, four goals behind the former Germany captain Miroslav Klose’s tally of 16 goals. In Argentina’s opening match against Algeria, Messi dominated with a hat-trick to go level with Klose on 16 goals, setting the stage perfectly for his outright record-breaking moment against Austria.

The excitement among Argentina star’s fans and football enthusiasts around the world was very much palpable. When Messi missed out on the penalty goal, the entire stadium collectively gasped. Still, that momentary disappointment quickly transformed into sheer eruption and awe less than half an hour later when he found the back of the net.

When Lionel Messi netted his fourth goal of the ongoing FIFA World Cup, it marked his 17th career tournament goal, officially placing him alone at the summit of men's international football history. He broke the tie with former Germany captain Miroslav Klose, who held the previous record of 16 goals.

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Messi didn’t stop there, as the Argentina star netted his second goal of the match against Austria in extra time in the second half, further extending his newly claimed all-time World Cup scoring record to 18 goals.

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With 18 goals in 28 appearances at the FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi has firmly cemented an almost untouchable legacy on the grandest stage in football. Apart from Miroslav Klose, Argentine legend extended his lead over other legendary goal scorers on the all-time list, leaving Brazil's Ronaldo (15 goals), compatriot Gerd Muller (14 goals), and French superstar Kylian Mbappe (14 goals) trailing behind.

‘Scripted by the GOAT’: Fans React to Messi’s Dramatic Record-Breaking Goal

Lionel Messi’s record-breaking achievement in the history of the FIFA World Cup has set social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) and the internet ablaze, as fans and football enthusiasts poured in with heartfelt tributes and awe-inspiring reactions.

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts flooded social media with admiration, celebrating Messi’s ‘banger-only’ record-breaking mentality, joking that he refused to rely on penalties, hailing his clinical strike as ‘GOAT behaviour.’

Others praised his resilience after the missed penalty, calling it a ‘scripted moment’ of redemption, while many hailed him as the ‘undisputed GOAT’ who continues to ‘complete football’ even at 38, with reactions filled with admiration, disbelief, and praise for his continued dominance on football’s biggest stage.

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Apart from becoming the all-time goalscorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup, the Argentine legend equalled Just Fontaine and Jairzinho’s record for scoring a goal in the most consecutive matches, further cementing his unparalleled consistency on the grandest stage in football.

Meanwhile, Argentina has qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament with a 2-0 victory over Austria.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: ‘We’re Not Forced To Pass to Him,’ Says Portugal Teammate in Blunt Statement on Cristiano Ronaldo