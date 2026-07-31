The brand identity and 12 host venues for the 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup were revealed in Johannesburg. The tournament, co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, marks the event's return to Africa after 24 years.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Pholetsi Moseki brimmed with hope and excitement as the brand identity and host venues for the 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup were unveiled in Johannesburg on Thursday. A grand ceremony in Johannesburg unveiled the 12 venues that will host next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, with eight cities from South Africa, three from Zimbabwe and Namibia's capital Windhoek selected as tournament locations.

The marquee 50-over tournament will return to Africa after 24 years, with South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia set to host the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The continent previously staged the eighth edition of the tournament in 2003, when South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya served as co-hosts.

Tournament Theme and Vision

The 14th edition of the World Cup will feature the world's top 14 teams and will be driven by the theme 'Three Nations, One Heartbeat', celebrating the shared spirit, diversity and community values of the three host nations. Embracing the African philosophy of 'Ubuntu' -- meaning "I am, because we are" -- the tournament aims to highlight compassion, unity and human connection. Aligned with the 'Make the Circle Bigger' vision, the 2027 World Cup will showcase Africa's rich cultural diversity, including its many traditions, 29 officially recognised languages and a wide range of identities that come together through cricket.

CSA CEO Expresses Excitement

Speaking during the ceremony on Cricket South Africa (CSA) Instagram page, Moseki said, "Well, it is taken us a while to get here, but we are hoping to finally get the country excited. We are hoping to get the African continent excited. We are hoping to get the world excited, you know. So it is really, really quite big, it is quite important, you know. But it is really the start of our marketing campaign for the World Cup itself. So hoping the country will get behind it and everyone will start getting excited about the event, about South Africa and Zimbabwe and Namibia hosting the world next year."

Official Host Venues

South Africa

South Africa will host games at eight venues, including Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, SuperSport Park in Centurion, Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban, St George's Park in Gqeberha, Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, Boland Park in Paarl and Buffalo Park in KuGompo City (formerly East London), according to the ICC website.

Zimbabwe and Namibia

Zimbabwe will stage matches at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo and Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls, while Namibia's capital Windhoek will host games at the Namibia Cricket Ground.

Cricket Legends Grace the Ceremony

South African cricket legends Graeme Smith, Makhaya Ntini, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada, ICC World Test Championship-winning captain Temba Bavuma along with Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza and Namibia's Rudolf Jansen van Vuuren, were present at the unveiling ceremony.

Visual Identity and Design

The tournament's visual identity is built around a single geometric design inspired by the African wire bowl, incorporating a vibrant palette featuring colours such as Zimbabwe Chilli, African Root, Fynbos Pop, Namib Dune, Harare Dawn and Two Oceans.

Host Nations' ICC Event History

Since co-hosting the 2003 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, South Africa has gone on to stage several major ICC events, including the inaugural ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2023, the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cups in 2020 and 2024, and the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in 2023. Zimbabwe, which also co-hosted the 2003 World Cup, will return as a host nation, while Namibia will stage its first-ever senior ICC event. Both countries recently hosted the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup earlier this year.

New Tournament Format Explained

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 will feature 57 matches and introduce a new three-stage format aimed at increasing competitiveness, adding context to games and providing fans with a more engaging tournament experience.

Three-Stage Structure

The tournament will begin with a Super Series involving the three lowest-ranked teams (12th to 14th), who will compete in a round-robin format. The winner will advance to the next stage. The following round will feature 12 teams split into two groups of six, with each side playing a round-robin schedule. The top three teams from each group, along with the best fourth-placed team across the two groups, will qualify for the Super 7 stage. The Super 7 phase will consist of 21 round-robin matches, with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals. The table-toppers will face the fourth-placed team, while the second-ranked side will meet the third-placed team for a place in the final.

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