Explosive: Cristiano Ronaldo says he's a 'better man' after Manchester United exit - WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in a controversial exit from Manchester United last December after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. However, he has insisted that he is a "better man" now.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is back to national duties ahead of the UEFA Euro 2023 Qualifiers. As for the club level, he has quit Europe and is stinting in Asia with Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr. It comes following his controversial exit from English giants Manchester United last December, following an explosive interview with renowned journalist Piers Morgan, where he criticised the club management, head coach and the board for disrespecting him and forcing him to leave the club before the start of the ongoing season, which eventually led to the mutual termination of his contract.

Meanwhile, after three months after his exit, Ronaldo has opened up on leaving Old Trafford while insisting that he is a "better man" right now and is happy with the choice he made back then, besides being glad to be able to continue representing Portugal at the international level despite the disastrous outing during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

"Sometimes, you must go through some things to see who is on your side. I have no problem saying I had a bad career run, but there's no time for regrets. Life goes on, and, doing well or not, it was part of my growth. At the top of the mountain, we often cannot see what is below. Now, I'm more prepared and learning that was important because I had never been through this, like in the last few months. I'm a better man," Ronaldo said during a press conference ahead of Portugal's clash versus Leichenstien in Lisbon, reports 90min.

As for Ronaldo's performance with the Knights of Najd, he has hammered in nine goals in 10 fixtures across competitions. He is currently the club's second-highest goal-scorer for the season, besides being the sixth in the Saudi Pro League.