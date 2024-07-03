Euro 2024 quarter-finals: 8 teams vie for European Championship glory; which teams will book semis spot?

With the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on July 15 drawing near, here's an in-depth look at the remaining contenders and their journeys so far.

As Euro 2024 progresses, the excitement amplifies with only eight teams left vying for the prestigious Henri Delaunay Cup. The group stages, often considered a prelude to the main event, set the stage for intense knockout rounds. The round of 16, though not packed with thrills, had its memorable moments, including Jude Bellingham's acrobatics and Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional rollercoaster.

Germany

Before the tournament, Julian Nagelsmann revitalized his midfield by bringing Toni Kroos out of international retirement, a decision that has paid off. Germany has gained momentum from Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz in the wide attacking roles, with Kai Havertz operating as a false nine and Ilkay Gundogan in the No. 10 position. The last-16 victory over Denmark was challenging, but with the advantage of playing at home, Germany looks like strong contenders to win the European Championship once again, almost three decades after Euro '96.

Switzerland

Switzerland have defied modest pre-tournament expectations by emerging as one of the most compelling sides in Germany this summer. Murat Yakin's tactical ingenuity has made them a tough nut to crack, complemented by their attacking prowess. After convincingly defeating Hungary in their opener, they nearly bested Germany and clinched Group A. The Swiss then dispatched defending champions Italy in the round of 16, setting up a quarterfinal clash with an inconsistent England.

England

England's campaign has been a mixed bag, with supporters enduring more frustration than elation. Despite a promising start against Serbia, subsequent drab draws saw them scrape through Group C. Their last-16 match against Slovakia brought back memories of Euro 2016 as they trailed 1-0 before Jude Bellingham's late acrobatics forced extra time. A Harry Kane header ultimately secured their place in the quarterfinals, but significant questions remain about Gareth Southgate's tactical setup.

Spain

Spain have been the standout team of Euro 2024, showcasing fluidity and cohesion in stark contrast to England's struggles. Dominant victories over Croatia and Italy, followed by a resolute performance against Albania, highlighted their group stage prowess. Despite an early scare against Georgia in the round of 16, Spain's relentless attacking and technical mastery saw them cruise to a comfortable victory. Their ability to control matches and inject pace makes them formidable contenders.

France

France's journey mirrors England's to some extent, but they navigated a tough Group D and ousted Belgium in the round of 16. A cagey affair saw Randal Kolo Muani's deflected goal seal their passage. Despite the underwhelming nature of their performances, Didier Deschamps' side remains a threat, with many believing there's more to come from the French squad. Kylian Mbappe has yet to reach his peak performance, and Friday’s quarter-final against Portugal would be an ideal time for him to do so.

Portugal

Portugal's round of 16 encounter was dramatic, centering around Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional highs and lows. Despite Slovenia's resilience, Diogo Jota's penalty attempt ended in a save by Jan Oblak, leaving Ronaldo in tears. However, Ronaldo regained his composure for the shootout, and goalkeeper Diogo Costa emerged as the hero with crucial saves. Roberto Martinez's team has yet to fully click, and their quarterfinal match against France promises to be another tactical battle.

Netherlands

Ronald Koeman's Netherlands have had an underwhelming yet steady campaign, advancing to the quarterfinals after defeating Romania. A challenging group stage saw them secure third place in Group D, but their last-16 triumph has sparked renewed optimism. They face a winnable tie against Turkey in Berlin, with hopes of advancing further.

Turkiye

Turkiye have finally lived up to their dark horse tag, showcasing a blend of youth and talent. Their dramatic Euro 2008 run seemed a distant memory after Euro 2020, but Vincenzo Montella's side has impressed this summer. Overcoming Georgia in a classic match and securing runner-up in Group F, Turkiye's last-16 victory over Austria was particularly notable. Their quarterfinal clash with the Netherlands could further highlight their resurgence.

Euro 2024 Quarter Final Draw in full:

1. Spain vs Germany - Friday, July 5 - Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart (9:30 PM IST)

2. Portugal vs France - Saturday, July 6 - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg (12:30 AM IST)

3. England vs Switzerland - Saturday, July 6 - Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf (9:30 PM IST)

4. Netherlands vs Turkey - Sunday, July 7 - Olympiastadion, Berlin (12:30 AM IST)

The winner of Spain-Germany faces the winner of Portugal-France in the semis, while the winner of England-Switzerland faces the winner of Netherlands-Turkey.

As Euro 2024 enters its decisive phase, the anticipation builds for the quarterfinal matchups. Each team brings unique strengths and storylines, promising a thrilling conclusion to the tournament. With the final in Berlin looming, the quest for the Henri Delaunay Cup intensifies, and football fans worldwide eagerly await the next chapter of this exhilarating competition.

