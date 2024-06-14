Euro 2024: Complete schedule, Group of Death, dates, venues, match timings, where to watch in India and more

The UEFA Euro 2024 kicks off on June 15 as host nation Germany faces Scotland in a Group A clash. Italy, the reigning champions from four years ago, will begin their Group B campaign on June 16 against Albania.

The UEFA Euro 2024 kicks off on June 15 as host nation Germany faces Scotland in a Group A clash. Italy, the reigning champions from four years ago, will begin their Group B campaign on June 16 against Albania. The tournament will feature 24 countries competing in 51 matches across 10 stadiums throughout Germany. The culmination of the event will be the final match on July 15.

Euro 2024 format

The 24 teams are grouped into six groups of four teams each. They will compete in a single round-robin format within their groups. The top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the Round of 16, marking the beginning of the knockout stage.

Euro 2024 groups

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

Group F: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic

Euro 2024 Group of Death

Every major international tournament features a so-called ‘Group of Death,’ and at Euro 2024, that title surely belongs to Group B.

Three-time champions Spain arrive in Germany as perennial contenders, while Italy, the defending champions, clinched their second European Championship by defeating England in a dramatic penalty shootout at Wembley three years ago. Despite this triumph, Italy subsequently missed World Cup qualification for the second consecutive time.

The two heavyweights are joined by Croatia, perennial dark horses who, despite an impressive World Cup record, have surprisingly never advanced beyond the quarter-finals of the Euros. Also in the mix are Albania, qualifying for only the second time ever, eager to cause some early upsets.

Euro 2024 venues

UEFA Euro 2024 matches will take place in 10 German cities: Berlin, Dortmund, Munich, Cologne, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Leipzig, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, and Dusseldorf.

Euro 2024 complete schedule, date and timings in India

Group stage

15 June: Germany vs Scotland, Munich, 12:30 AM

15 June: Hungary vs Switzerland, Cologne, 6:30 PM

15 June: Spain vs Croatia, Berlin, 9:30 PM

16 June: Italy vs Albania, Dortmund, 12:30 AM

16 June: Poland vs Netherlands, Hamburg, 6:30 PM

16 June: Slovenia vs Denmark, Stuttgart, 9:30 PM

17 June: Serbia vs England, Gelsenkirchen, 12:30 AM

17 June: Romania vs Ukraine, Munich, 6:30 PM

17 June: Belgium vs Slovakia, Frankfurt, 9:30 PM

18 June: Austria vs France, Dusseldorf, 12:30 AM

18 June: Turkey vs Georgia, Dortmund, 9:30 PM

19 June: Portugal vs Czech Republic, Leipzig, 12:30 AM

19 June: Croatia vs Albania, Hamburg, 6:30 PM

19 June: Germany vs Hungary, Stuttgart, 9:30 PM

20 June: Scotland vs Switzerland, Cologne, 12:30 AM

20 June: Slovenia vs Serbia, Munich, 6:30 PM

20 June: Denmark vs England, Frankfurt, 9:30 PM

21 June: Spain vs Italy, Gelsenkirchen, 12:30 AM

21 June: Slovakia vs Ukraine, Dusseldorf, 6:30 PM

21 June: Poland vs Austria, Berlin, 9:30 PM

22 June: Netherlands vs France, Leipzig, 12:30 AM

22 June: Georgia vs Czech Republic, Hamburg, 6:30 PM

22 June: Turkey vs Portugal, Dortmund, 9:30 PM

23 June: Belgium vs Romania, Cologne, 12:30 AM

24 June: Switzerland vs Germany, Frankfurt, 12:30 AM

24 June: Scotland vs Hungary, Stuttgart, 12:30 AM

25 June: Albania vs Spain, Dusseldorf, 12:30 AM

25 June: Croatia vs Italy, Leipzig, 12:30 AM

25 June: France vs Poland, Dortmund, 9:30 PM

25 June: Netherlands vs Austria, Berlin, 9:30 PM

26 June: Denmark vs Serbia, Munich, 12:30 AM

26 June: England vs Slovenia, Cologne, 12:30 AM

26 June: Slovakia vs Romania, Frankfurt, 9:30 PM

26 June: Ukraine vs Belgium , Stuttgart, 9:30 PM

27 June: Georgia vs Portugal, Gelsenkirchen, 12:30 AM

27 June: Czech Republic vs Turkey, Hamburg, 12:30 AM

Round of 16 (29 June to 3 July)

Quarter-finals (5-7 July)

Semi-finals (10-11 July)

Final (15 July)

Euro 2024: Where to watch in India

UEFA Euro 2024 matches will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India. They will also be available for live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website.

UEFA Euro past winners

YEAR HOST COUNTRY WINNING TEAM RUNNER-UP 1960 France Soviet Union Yugoslavia 1964 Spain Spain Soviet Union 1968 Italy Italy Yugoslavia 1972 Belgium West Germany Soviet Union 1976 Yugoslavia Czechoslovakia West Germany 1980 Italy West Germany Belgium 1984 France France Spain 1988 West Germany Netherlands Soviet Union 1992 Sweden Denmark Germany 1996 England Germany Czech Republic 2000 Belgium & Netherlands France Italy 2004 Portugal Greece Portugal 2008 Austria & Switzerland Spain Germany 2012 Poland & Ukraine Spain Italy 2016 France Portugal France 2020 Across Europe Italy England

