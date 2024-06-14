Euro 2024: Complete schedule, Group of Death, dates, venues, match timings, where to watch in India and more
The UEFA Euro 2024 kicks off on June 15 as host nation Germany faces Scotland in a Group A clash. Italy, the reigning champions from four years ago, will begin their Group B campaign on June 16 against Albania. The tournament will feature 24 countries competing in 51 matches across 10 stadiums throughout Germany. The culmination of the event will be the final match on July 15.
Euro 2024 format
The 24 teams are grouped into six groups of four teams each. They will compete in a single round-robin format within their groups. The top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the Round of 16, marking the beginning of the knockout stage.
Euro 2024 groups
Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland
Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania
Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England
Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France
Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine
Group F: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic
Euro 2024 Group of Death
Every major international tournament features a so-called ‘Group of Death,’ and at Euro 2024, that title surely belongs to Group B.
Three-time champions Spain arrive in Germany as perennial contenders, while Italy, the defending champions, clinched their second European Championship by defeating England in a dramatic penalty shootout at Wembley three years ago. Despite this triumph, Italy subsequently missed World Cup qualification for the second consecutive time.
The two heavyweights are joined by Croatia, perennial dark horses who, despite an impressive World Cup record, have surprisingly never advanced beyond the quarter-finals of the Euros. Also in the mix are Albania, qualifying for only the second time ever, eager to cause some early upsets.
Euro 2024 venues
UEFA Euro 2024 matches will take place in 10 German cities: Berlin, Dortmund, Munich, Cologne, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Leipzig, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, and Dusseldorf.
Euro 2024 complete schedule, date and timings in India
Group stage
15 June: Germany vs Scotland, Munich, 12:30 AM
15 June: Hungary vs Switzerland, Cologne, 6:30 PM
15 June: Spain vs Croatia, Berlin, 9:30 PM
16 June: Italy vs Albania, Dortmund, 12:30 AM
16 June: Poland vs Netherlands, Hamburg, 6:30 PM
16 June: Slovenia vs Denmark, Stuttgart, 9:30 PM
17 June: Serbia vs England, Gelsenkirchen, 12:30 AM
17 June: Romania vs Ukraine, Munich, 6:30 PM
17 June: Belgium vs Slovakia, Frankfurt, 9:30 PM
18 June: Austria vs France, Dusseldorf, 12:30 AM
18 June: Turkey vs Georgia, Dortmund, 9:30 PM
19 June: Portugal vs Czech Republic, Leipzig, 12:30 AM
19 June: Croatia vs Albania, Hamburg, 6:30 PM
19 June: Germany vs Hungary, Stuttgart, 9:30 PM
20 June: Scotland vs Switzerland, Cologne, 12:30 AM
20 June: Slovenia vs Serbia, Munich, 6:30 PM
20 June: Denmark vs England, Frankfurt, 9:30 PM
21 June: Spain vs Italy, Gelsenkirchen, 12:30 AM
21 June: Slovakia vs Ukraine, Dusseldorf, 6:30 PM
21 June: Poland vs Austria, Berlin, 9:30 PM
22 June: Netherlands vs France, Leipzig, 12:30 AM
22 June: Georgia vs Czech Republic, Hamburg, 6:30 PM
22 June: Turkey vs Portugal, Dortmund, 9:30 PM
23 June: Belgium vs Romania, Cologne, 12:30 AM
24 June: Switzerland vs Germany, Frankfurt, 12:30 AM
24 June: Scotland vs Hungary, Stuttgart, 12:30 AM
25 June: Albania vs Spain, Dusseldorf, 12:30 AM
25 June: Croatia vs Italy, Leipzig, 12:30 AM
25 June: France vs Poland, Dortmund, 9:30 PM
25 June: Netherlands vs Austria, Berlin, 9:30 PM
26 June: Denmark vs Serbia, Munich, 12:30 AM
26 June: England vs Slovenia, Cologne, 12:30 AM
26 June: Slovakia vs Romania, Frankfurt, 9:30 PM
26 June: Ukraine vs Belgium , Stuttgart, 9:30 PM
27 June: Georgia vs Portugal, Gelsenkirchen, 12:30 AM
27 June: Czech Republic vs Turkey, Hamburg, 12:30 AM
Round of 16 (29 June to 3 July)
Quarter-finals (5-7 July)
Semi-finals (10-11 July)
Final (15 July)
Euro 2024: Where to watch in India
UEFA Euro 2024 matches will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India. They will also be available for live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website.
UEFA Euro past winners
|YEAR
|HOST COUNTRY
|WINNING TEAM
|RUNNER-UP
|1960
|France
|Soviet Union
|Yugoslavia
|1964
|Spain
|Spain
|Soviet Union
|1968
|Italy
|Italy
|Yugoslavia
|1972
|Belgium
|West Germany
|Soviet Union
|1976
|Yugoslavia
|Czechoslovakia
|West Germany
|1980
|Italy
|West Germany
|Belgium
|1984
|France
|France
|Spain
|1988
|West Germany
|Netherlands
|Soviet Union
|1992
|Sweden
|Denmark
|Germany
|1996
|England
|Germany
|Czech Republic
|2000
|Belgium & Netherlands
|France
|Italy
|2004
|Portugal
|Greece
|Portugal
|2008
|Austria & Switzerland
|Spain
|Germany
|2012
|Poland & Ukraine
|Spain
|Italy
|2016
|France
|Portugal
|France
|2020
|Across Europe
|Italy
|England