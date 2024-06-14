Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Euro 2024: Complete schedule, Group of Death, dates, venues, match timings, where to watch in India and more

    The UEFA Euro 2024 kicks off on June 15 as host nation Germany faces Scotland in a Group A clash. Italy, the reigning champions from four years ago, will begin their Group B campaign on June 16 against Albania.

    football Euro 2024: Complete schedule, Group of Death, dates, venues, match timings, where to watch in India and more snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 14, 2024, 3:26 PM IST

    The UEFA Euro 2024 kicks off on June 15 as host nation Germany faces Scotland in a Group A clash. Italy, the reigning champions from four years ago, will begin their Group B campaign on June 16 against Albania. The tournament will feature 24 countries competing in 51 matches across 10 stadiums throughout Germany. The culmination of the event will be the final match on July 15.

    Euro 2024 format

    The 24 teams are grouped into six groups of four teams each. They will compete in a single round-robin format within their groups. The top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the Round of 16, marking the beginning of the knockout stage.

    Euro 2024 groups

    Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

    Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

    Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

    Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

    Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

    Group F: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic

    Euro 2024 Group of Death

    Every major international tournament features a so-called ‘Group of Death,’ and at Euro 2024, that title surely belongs to Group B.

    Three-time champions Spain arrive in Germany as perennial contenders, while Italy, the defending champions, clinched their second European Championship by defeating England in a dramatic penalty shootout at Wembley three years ago. Despite this triumph, Italy subsequently missed World Cup qualification for the second consecutive time.

    The two heavyweights are joined by Croatia, perennial dark horses who, despite an impressive World Cup record, have surprisingly never advanced beyond the quarter-finals of the Euros. Also in the mix are Albania, qualifying for only the second time ever, eager to cause some early upsets.

    Also read: Euro 2024 Venues: Complete guide of all stadiums for European Championship in Germany

    Euro 2024 venues

    UEFA Euro 2024 matches will take place in 10 German cities: Berlin, Dortmund, Munich, Cologne, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Leipzig, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, and Dusseldorf.

    Euro 2024 complete schedule, date and timings in India

    Group stage

    15 June: Germany vs Scotland, Munich, 12:30 AM

    15 June: Hungary vs Switzerland, Cologne, 6:30 PM

    15 June: Spain vs Croatia, Berlin, 9:30 PM

    16 June: Italy vs Albania, Dortmund, 12:30 AM

    16 June: Poland vs Netherlands, Hamburg, 6:30 PM

    16 June: Slovenia vs Denmark, Stuttgart, 9:30 PM

    17 June: Serbia vs England, Gelsenkirchen, 12:30 AM

    17 June: Romania vs Ukraine, Munich, 6:30 PM

    17 June: Belgium vs Slovakia, Frankfurt, 9:30 PM

    18 June: Austria vs France, Dusseldorf, 12:30 AM

    18 June: Turkey vs Georgia, Dortmund, 9:30 PM

    19 June: Portugal vs Czech Republic, Leipzig, 12:30 AM

    19 June: Croatia vs Albania, Hamburg, 6:30 PM

    19 June: Germany vs Hungary, Stuttgart, 9:30 PM

    20 June: Scotland vs Switzerland, Cologne, 12:30 AM

    20 June: Slovenia vs Serbia, Munich, 6:30 PM

    20 June: Denmark vs England, Frankfurt, 9:30 PM

    21 June: Spain vs Italy, Gelsenkirchen, 12:30 AM

    21 June: Slovakia vs Ukraine, Dusseldorf, 6:30 PM

    21 June: Poland vs Austria, Berlin, 9:30 PM

    22 June: Netherlands vs France, Leipzig, 12:30 AM

    22 June: Georgia vs Czech Republic, Hamburg, 6:30 PM

    22 June: Turkey vs Portugal, Dortmund, 9:30 PM

    23 June: Belgium vs Romania, Cologne, 12:30 AM

    24 June: Switzerland vs Germany, Frankfurt, 12:30 AM

    24 June: Scotland vs Hungary, Stuttgart, 12:30 AM

    25 June: Albania vs Spain, Dusseldorf, 12:30 AM

    25 June: Croatia vs Italy, Leipzig, 12:30 AM

    25 June: France vs Poland, Dortmund, 9:30 PM

    25 June: Netherlands vs Austria, Berlin, 9:30 PM

    26 June: Denmark vs Serbia, Munich, 12:30 AM

    26 June: England vs Slovenia, Cologne, 12:30 AM

    26 June: Slovakia vs Romania, Frankfurt, 9:30 PM

    26 June: Ukraine vs Belgium , Stuttgart, 9:30 PM

    27 June: Georgia vs Portugal, Gelsenkirchen, 12:30 AM

    27 June: Czech Republic vs Turkey, Hamburg, 12:30 AM

    Also read: EURO 2024: Five must-watch group stage matches of the mega event

    Round of 16 (29 June to 3 July)

    Quarter-finals (5-7 July)

    Semi-finals (10-11 July)

    Final (15 July)

    Euro 2024: Where to watch in India

    UEFA Euro 2024 matches will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India. They will also be available for live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website.

    UEFA Euro past winners

    YEAR HOST COUNTRY WINNING TEAM RUNNER-UP
    1960 France Soviet Union Yugoslavia
    1964 Spain Spain Soviet Union
    1968 Italy Italy Yugoslavia
    1972 Belgium West Germany Soviet Union
    1976 Yugoslavia Czechoslovakia West Germany
    1980 Italy West Germany Belgium
    1984 France France Spain
    1988 West Germany Netherlands Soviet Union
    1992 Sweden Denmark Germany
    1996 England Germany Czech Republic
    2000 Belgium & Netherlands France Italy
    2004 Portugal Greece Portugal
    2008 Austria & Switzerland Spain Germany
    2012 Poland & Ukraine Spain Italy
    2016 France Portugal France
    2020 Across Europe Italy England
    Last Updated Jun 14, 2024, 3:27 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    T20 WC 2024: Rashid Khan crashes Farooqi's post-match interview after Afghanistan storms into Super 8s (WATCH) snt

    T20 WC 2024: Rashid Khan crashes Farooqi's post-match interview after Afghanistan storms in Super 8s (WATCH)

    T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh clinches 25-run win over Netherlands, Edges closer to Super 8s qualification osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh clinches 25-run win over Netherlands, Edges closer to Super 8s qualification

    Euro 2024 Venues: Complete guide of all stadiums for European Championship in Germany osf

    Euro 2024 Venues: Complete guide of all stadiums for European Championship in Germany

    Euro 2024: Thomas Muller left me a 'little note' at team hotel ahead of Euros - Harry Kane osf

    Euro 2024: Thomas Muller left me a ‘little note’ at team hotel ahead of Euros - Harry Kane

    T20 World Cup 2024: Kane Williamson reflects on New Zealand's tough WC campaign osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Kane Williamson reflects on New Zealand's tough WC campaign

    Recent Stories

    Andhra Pradesh Cabinet portfolios announced: Who gets what? See full list AJR

    Andhra Pradesh Cabinet portfolios announced: Who gets what? See full list

    Renukaswamy murder case: Who is DCP S Girish, engineer-turned-cop behind actor Darshan's arrest? vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Who is DCP S Girish, engineer-turned-cop behind actor Darshan's arrest?

    Yakshini LEAKED: Lakshmi Manchu, Rahul Vijay's horror web series OUT for free download RBA

    Yakshini LEAKED: Lakshmi Manchu, Rahul Vijay's horror web series OUT for free download

    WhatsApp announces 4 MAJOR features to make your experience better gcw

    WhatsApp announces 4 MAJOR features to make your experience better

    5 stocks that gave highest returns in last 20 years in India RKK

    5 stocks that gave highest returns in last 20 years in India

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon