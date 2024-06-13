Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    EURO 2024: Five must-watch group stage matches of the mega event

    As the EURO 2024 tournament kicks off, football fans are in for a month of exhilarating international matches. The Group Stage promises intense competition and thrilling moments. Here are the top five matches you absolutely cannot miss.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

    As the eve of Euro 2024 arrives, anticipation builds for a month of thrilling international football. The tournament kicks off with the crucial Group Stage on Friday night, and here are five matches you simply cannot miss.

    Germany vs Scotland

    Group: A
    Date: Friday, June 14, 21:00 CET
    Location: Munich

    Everyone loves the excitement of a tournament opener, and the Allianz Arena in Munich will be buzzing with anticipation. The opening ceremony will set the stage for hosts Germany as they face Scotland. With Julian Nagelsmann at the helm and talents like Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, and Florian Wirtz, Germany aims to make a strong start. However, Scotland, who lost only once in qualifying, could pose a challenge not just for Germany but also for Hungary and Switzerland in Group A. Will Germany emulate France's 1984 solo tournament host victory? It all begins in Munich.

    Serbia vs England

    Group: C
    Date: Sunday, June 16, 21:00 CET
    Location: Gelsenkirchen

    Coach Gareth Southgate has downplayed England's favorite status, yet the team garners significant intrigue. Despite a recent 1-0 friendly defeat to Iceland, England boasts a strong lineup with Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Harry Kane. England, having played the most games at the Euros without a title (38), faces a stern test against Serbia. This match marks Serbia’s first European Championship as an independent nation, with Dušan Vlahović and Aleksandar Mitrović likely to pose a significant threat. The outcome could either validate England's hype or prompt questions about Southgate's coaching.

    Spain vs Italy

    Group: B
    Date: Thursday, June 20, 21:00 CET
    Location: Gelsenkirchen

    A clash between two heavyweights, Spain and Italy, promises excitement. Spain, three-time European champions, haven't won a major tournament since 2012 but have a strong recent record at the Euros. Coach Luis de la Fuente faces his first major tournament, while Italy’s Luciano Spalletti aims to retain their title, a feat only Spain has achieved. With Croatia and Albania also in Group B, both teams face tough competition. This encounter is a pivotal moment in their group stage journey.

    Netherlands vs France

    Group: D
    Date: Friday, June 21, 21:00 CET
    Location: Leipzig

    France, finalists in three of the last four major tournaments, carry the favorites tag with ease. Didier Deschamps's squad dominated qualifying, with Kylian Mbappé starring. Despite France’s dominance over the Netherlands in qualifying, tournament football is unpredictable, and the Dutch have impressed in warm-up matches. Coach Ronald Koeman, a player in the Netherlands' 1988 Euro-winning team, hopes to repeat history. This match is a highlight of Group D.

    Turkey vs Portugal

    Group: F
    Date: Saturday, June 22, 18:00 CET
    Location: Dortmund

    Portugal’s matches at Euro 2024 are essential viewing. Roberto Martínez’s team had a flawless qualifying campaign and features an array of attacking talents, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leão, and Bernardo Silva. Despite a disappointing previous Euros, Turkey is tipped as a potential surprise. Vincenzo Montella leads Turkey, aiming to navigate a group also featuring Georgia and Czechia. This could be Ronaldo's last major international tournament, adding further intrigue.

    Each of these matches offers a unique storyline and the potential for unforgettable moments, making them must-watch events in the Euro 2024 Group Stage.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2024, 4:37 PM IST
