    Euro 2024 Venues: Complete guide of all stadiums for European Championship in Germany

    Get the complete details of the stadiums hosting Euro 2024 matches in Germany, including iconic venues like Olympiastadion Berlin and Munich Football Arena.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 9:43 PM IST

    The UEFA European Championship, Euro 2024, is set to kick off in Germany on June 14th, with 24 teams competing across ten prestigious stadiums in the country. Germany, hosting its first major tournament since the 2006 FIFA World Cup, will see its matches spread across these state-of-the-art venues.

    Olympiastadion Berlin
    Capacity: 71,000

    Matches at Olympiastadion Berlin:

    Spain vs Croatia - June 15
    Poland vs Austria - June 21
    Netherlands vs Austria - June 25
    Round of 16 – 2A vs 2B - June 29
    Quarterfinal - July 6
    Final - July 14

    Cologne Stadium
    Capacity: 43,000

    Matches at Cologne Stadium:

    Hungary vs Switzerland - June 15
    Scotland vs Switzerland - June 19
    Belgium vs Romania - June 22
    England vs Slovenia - June 25
    Round of 16 – 1B vs 3A/D/E/F - June 30

    BVB Stadion Dortmund
    Capacity: 62,000

    Matches at BVB Stadion Dortmund:

    Italy vs Albania - June 15
    Turkey vs Georgia - June 18
    Turkey vs Portugal - June 22
    France vs Poland - June 25
    Round of 16 – 1A vs 2C - June 29
    Semifinal - July 7

    Dusseldorf Arena
    Capacity: 47,000

    Matches at Dusseldorf Arena:

    Austria vs France - June 17
    Slovakia vs Ukraine - June 21
    Albania vs Spain - June 24
    Round of 16 – 2D vs 2E - July 1
    Quarterfinal - July 6

    Munich Football Arena
    Capacity: 66,000

    Matches at Munich Football Arena:

    Germany vs Scotland - June 14
    Romania vs Ukraine - June 17
    Slovenia vs Serbia - June 20
    Denmark vs Serbia - June 25
    Round of 16 – 1E vs 3A/B/C/D - July 7
    Semifinal - July 9

    Frankfurt Arena
    Capacity: 47,000

    Matches at Frankfurt Arena:

    Belgium vs Slovakia - June 17
    Denmark vs England - June 20
    Switzerland vs Germany - June 23
    Slovakia vs Romania - June 26
    Round of 16 – 1F vs 3A/B/C - July 1

    Arena AufSchalke
    Capacity: 50,000

    Matches at Arena AufSchalke:

    Serbia vs England - June 16
    Spain vs Italy - June 20
    Georgia vs Portugal - June 26
    Round of 16 – 1C vs 3D/E/F - June 30

    Volksparkstadion Hamburg
    Capacity: 49,000

    Matches at Volksparkstadion Hamburg:

    Poland vs Netherlands - June 16
    Croatia vs Albania - June 19
    Georgia vs Czech Republic - June 22
    Czech Republic vs Turkey - June 26
    Quarterfinal - July 7

    Stuttgart Arena
    Capacity: 51,000

    Matches at Stuttgart Arena:

    Slovenia vs Denmark - June 16
    Germany vs Hungary - June 19
    Scotland vs Hungary - June 23
    Ukraine vs Belgium - June 26
    Quarterfinal - July 7

    Leipzig Stadium
    Capacity: 40,000

    Matches at Leipzig Stadium:

    Portugal vs Czech Republic - June 18
    Netherlands vs France - June 21
    Croatia vs Italy - June 24
    Round of 16 – 1D vs 2F - July 7

    These stadiums promise to provide an electrifying atmosphere as Europe's top football nations battle it out for the prestigious title of Euro 2024 champions.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2024, 9:43 PM IST
