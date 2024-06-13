Euro 2024 Venues: Complete guide of all stadiums for European Championship in Germany

Get the complete details of the stadiums hosting Euro 2024 matches in Germany, including iconic venues like Olympiastadion Berlin and Munich Football Arena.

The UEFA European Championship, Euro 2024, is set to kick off in Germany on June 14th, with 24 teams competing across ten prestigious stadiums in the country. Germany, hosting its first major tournament since the 2006 FIFA World Cup, will see its matches spread across these state-of-the-art venues.

Olympiastadion Berlin

Capacity: 71,000

Matches at Olympiastadion Berlin:

Spain vs Croatia - June 15

Poland vs Austria - June 21

Netherlands vs Austria - June 25

Round of 16 – 2A vs 2B - June 29

Quarterfinal - July 6

Final - July 14

Cologne Stadium

Capacity: 43,000

Matches at Cologne Stadium:

Hungary vs Switzerland - June 15

Scotland vs Switzerland - June 19

Belgium vs Romania - June 22

England vs Slovenia - June 25

Round of 16 – 1B vs 3A/D/E/F - June 30

BVB Stadion Dortmund

Capacity: 62,000

Matches at BVB Stadion Dortmund:

Italy vs Albania - June 15

Turkey vs Georgia - June 18

Turkey vs Portugal - June 22

France vs Poland - June 25

Round of 16 – 1A vs 2C - June 29

Semifinal - July 7

Dusseldorf Arena

Capacity: 47,000

Matches at Dusseldorf Arena:

Austria vs France - June 17

Slovakia vs Ukraine - June 21

Albania vs Spain - June 24

Round of 16 – 2D vs 2E - July 1

Quarterfinal - July 6

Munich Football Arena

Capacity: 66,000

Matches at Munich Football Arena:

Germany vs Scotland - June 14

Romania vs Ukraine - June 17

Slovenia vs Serbia - June 20

Denmark vs Serbia - June 25

Round of 16 – 1E vs 3A/B/C/D - July 7

Semifinal - July 9

Frankfurt Arena

Capacity: 47,000

Matches at Frankfurt Arena:

Belgium vs Slovakia - June 17

Denmark vs England - June 20

Switzerland vs Germany - June 23

Slovakia vs Romania - June 26

Round of 16 – 1F vs 3A/B/C - July 1

Arena AufSchalke

Capacity: 50,000

Matches at Arena AufSchalke:

Serbia vs England - June 16

Spain vs Italy - June 20

Georgia vs Portugal - June 26

Round of 16 – 1C vs 3D/E/F - June 30

Volksparkstadion Hamburg

Capacity: 49,000

Matches at Volksparkstadion Hamburg:

Poland vs Netherlands - June 16

Croatia vs Albania - June 19

Georgia vs Czech Republic - June 22

Czech Republic vs Turkey - June 26

Quarterfinal - July 7

Stuttgart Arena

Capacity: 51,000

Matches at Stuttgart Arena:

Slovenia vs Denmark - June 16

Germany vs Hungary - June 19

Scotland vs Hungary - June 23

Ukraine vs Belgium - June 26

Quarterfinal - July 7

Leipzig Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Matches at Leipzig Stadium:

Portugal vs Czech Republic - June 18

Netherlands vs France - June 21

Croatia vs Italy - June 24

Round of 16 – 1D vs 2F - July 7

These stadiums promise to provide an electrifying atmosphere as Europe's top football nations battle it out for the prestigious title of Euro 2024 champions.

Latest Videos