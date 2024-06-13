Euro 2024 Venues: Complete guide of all stadiums for European Championship in Germany
Get the complete details of the stadiums hosting Euro 2024 matches in Germany, including iconic venues like Olympiastadion Berlin and Munich Football Arena.
The UEFA European Championship, Euro 2024, is set to kick off in Germany on June 14th, with 24 teams competing across ten prestigious stadiums in the country. Germany, hosting its first major tournament since the 2006 FIFA World Cup, will see its matches spread across these state-of-the-art venues.
Olympiastadion Berlin
Capacity: 71,000
Matches at Olympiastadion Berlin:
Spain vs Croatia - June 15
Poland vs Austria - June 21
Netherlands vs Austria - June 25
Round of 16 – 2A vs 2B - June 29
Quarterfinal - July 6
Final - July 14
Cologne Stadium
Capacity: 43,000
Matches at Cologne Stadium:
Hungary vs Switzerland - June 15
Scotland vs Switzerland - June 19
Belgium vs Romania - June 22
England vs Slovenia - June 25
Round of 16 – 1B vs 3A/D/E/F - June 30
BVB Stadion Dortmund
Capacity: 62,000
Matches at BVB Stadion Dortmund:
Italy vs Albania - June 15
Turkey vs Georgia - June 18
Turkey vs Portugal - June 22
France vs Poland - June 25
Round of 16 – 1A vs 2C - June 29
Semifinal - July 7
Dusseldorf Arena
Capacity: 47,000
Matches at Dusseldorf Arena:
Austria vs France - June 17
Slovakia vs Ukraine - June 21
Albania vs Spain - June 24
Round of 16 – 2D vs 2E - July 1
Quarterfinal - July 6
Munich Football Arena
Capacity: 66,000
Matches at Munich Football Arena:
Germany vs Scotland - June 14
Romania vs Ukraine - June 17
Slovenia vs Serbia - June 20
Denmark vs Serbia - June 25
Round of 16 – 1E vs 3A/B/C/D - July 7
Semifinal - July 9
Frankfurt Arena
Capacity: 47,000
Matches at Frankfurt Arena:
Belgium vs Slovakia - June 17
Denmark vs England - June 20
Switzerland vs Germany - June 23
Slovakia vs Romania - June 26
Round of 16 – 1F vs 3A/B/C - July 1
Arena AufSchalke
Capacity: 50,000
Matches at Arena AufSchalke:
Serbia vs England - June 16
Spain vs Italy - June 20
Georgia vs Portugal - June 26
Round of 16 – 1C vs 3D/E/F - June 30
Volksparkstadion Hamburg
Capacity: 49,000
Matches at Volksparkstadion Hamburg:
Poland vs Netherlands - June 16
Croatia vs Albania - June 19
Georgia vs Czech Republic - June 22
Czech Republic vs Turkey - June 26
Quarterfinal - July 7
Stuttgart Arena
Capacity: 51,000
Matches at Stuttgart Arena:
Slovenia vs Denmark - June 16
Germany vs Hungary - June 19
Scotland vs Hungary - June 23
Ukraine vs Belgium - June 26
Quarterfinal - July 7
Leipzig Stadium
Capacity: 40,000
Matches at Leipzig Stadium:
Portugal vs Czech Republic - June 18
Netherlands vs France - June 21
Croatia vs Italy - June 24
Round of 16 – 1D vs 2F - July 7
These stadiums promise to provide an electrifying atmosphere as Europe's top football nations battle it out for the prestigious title of Euro 2024 champions.
