Erling Haaland signs new Man City deal until 2034, pens 'here to stay' open letter to 'dear defenders' (WATCH)

Erling Haaland has officially committed his future to Manchester City, signing a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2034.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 2:50 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 2:54 PM IST

Erling Haaland has officially committed his future to Manchester City, signing a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2034. The 24-year-old striker's previous deal was set to expire in 2027, but this new agreement will see him stay with the Premier League champions for nearly a decade, with the contract running until he turns 34.

Haaland's new contract is believed to be one of the most lucrative in the history of sport and reportedly does not include the release clauses that were present in his previous deal. This extension has effectively ended speculation about his potential move to other top clubs, including Real Madrid, who have been linked with the Norwegian international since his arrival at City in 2022.

WATCH: Erling Haaland sends message to defenders 

Speaking about his decision, Haaland expressed his gratitude to the club and its supporters. "Manchester City is a special club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters, and it’s the type of environment that helps bring the best out of everybody," he said on the club’s official website. "I also want to thank Pep, his coaching staff, my teammates, and everyone at the club as they have all helped me so much in the past couple of years. They have made this such a special place to be and now I am City no matter what."

Haaland has enjoyed a sensational start to his Manchester City career, scoring 111 goals in 126 appearances. During his time at the Etihad, he has helped the team secure two Premier League titles, the Champions League, and the FA Cup.

Looking ahead, Haaland said, "I want to keep developing, keep working to get better, and look to do my best to try and help us achieve more success going forward."

With this long-term commitment, Haaland’s future at City looks secure, and fans can expect more thrilling performances from one of the most prolific strikers in world football.

