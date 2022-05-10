End of an era! EA Sports and FIFA part ways; call to join EA Sports FC club grows

EA Sports have announced that they will rebrand their FIFA video game series as EA Sports FC.

Ending a three-decade partnership, EA Sports on Tuesday announced they will rebrand the iconic FIFA video game series as EA Sports FC. The developers, who have been in association with football's world governing body since 1993, confirmed the changes would come following the release of FIFA 2023 later this year.

The football game series is one of EA Sports' best-selling franchises of all time, but the company has now said it's time to turn a new leaf.

"[We] want to start by thanking this incredible community of more than 150 million fans for helping build the world’s biggest football entertainment platform," read an official statement from company executive vice president Cam Weber.

"After nearly 30 years of creating genre-defining interactive football experiences, we will soon begin an exciting new era. Next year, EA SPORTS FC will become the future of football from EA SPORTS. Alongside our 300+ license partners across the sport, we’re ready to take global football experiences to new heights, on behalf of all football fans around the world," Weber added.

"Everything you love about our games will be part of EA SPORTS FC – the same great experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes will be there. Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs and VOLTA Football will all be there," he remarked.

"This new independent platform will bring fresh opportunity – to innovate, create and evolve. This is much more than just a change of symbol - as EA SPORTS, we’re committed to ensuring EA SPORTS FC is a symbol of change. [We] look forward to sharing more detail on these plans in the coming months," Weber concluded.

Following this news, several football clubs and star players took to social media and asked fans to 'Join the Club'. Here's a look at some of the reactions: