Eberechi Eze has joined Arsenal in a stunning £60m move, taking the iconic No.10 shirt. The former Crystal Palace star chose the Gunners over Spurs, leaving fans excited for a new season of creativity and flair at the Emirates.

Arsenal supporters have a new hero to cheer for this season. Eberechi Eze, the talented winger formerly of Crystal Palace, has officially joined the Gunners in a headline-grabbing £67.5 million deal, signing a four-year contract and claiming the iconic No10 shirt. The announcement came ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Leeds United, and fans across north London are already dreaming of the magic Eze can bring to the Emirates.

A Twist in the Tale: Arsenal Beat Spurs to Eze

The move wasn’t straightforward. Just days ago, Tottenham Hotspur had agreed terms with the 27-year-old, who was reportedly eager to finalize his switch to their side. But Arsenal swooped in at the last minute, turning heads and securing one of the Premier League’s most exciting wingers.

The timing was crucial. Chelsea’s Kai Havertz had missed an open training session earlier in the week due to a knee injury suffered against Manchester United. As per reports that uncertainty around Havertz’s absence may have prompted Arsenal to act decisively, ensuring Eze would strengthen their attacking options.

This signing marks Arsenal’s seventh acquisition this summer, pushing their total transfer spend to around £250 million. Eze’s contract includes an option for a further year, giving the Gunners both immediate firepower and long-term planning.

Farewell to Selhurst: Eze’s Heartfelt Goodbye to Palace

Eze’s departure has been emotional for both the player and Palace fans. In a touching statement, he reflected on his five-year journey at the club:

"Five years, man. Crazy. It feels like just yesterday I was walking through the doors joining from QPR. The day you gave me the chance to realise my dream of playing in the Premier League, For South London’s biggest club."

He spoke candidly about challenges, injuries, and triumphs, including a historic day at Wembley:

"Words aren’t enough to describe what we all experienced that day so I’m not gunna try, but what I will say is that God did something for us that will connect us for generations. The most special day of my career because God gave us what no one thought was possible for us!"

Eze’s message ended with gratitude and warmth for Palace supporters:

"So after all of this, all I really want to say is thank you. Thank you for believing in me, thank you for giving me a chance, and thank you for the love shared that will last a lifetime. Up the Palace. God Bless, Ebz."

The European Send-Off That Wasn’t

Crystal Palace had planned to keep Eze available for their Conference League play-off against Norwegian side Fredrikstad. Arsenal’s last-minute swoop, however, meant Eze never took the field for his final Palace match. Manager Oliver Glasner admitted:

"I have to apologise to all of you because I didn’t tell the truth yesterday. I thought he would play... he called me and said he didn’t feel well. You have to ask him (why), maybe in a few days. No (I don’t think he will play for the club again)."

Despite his absence, Palace fans showed their appreciation, holding up banners and signs celebrating Eze as a club legend.

The Arsenal Factor: Why Eze Chose the Gunners

The lure of Arsenal proved irresistible. After meetings with manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta last month, Eze was convinced he could make a mark at the Emirates. The Gunners’ vision and ambition were decisive in swaying the player, even after Tottenham had made substantial progress.

Spurs had been searching for reinforcements following James Maddison’s knee injury and were even willing to include Richarlison in negotiations. But Eze ultimately chose north London’s other side, turning Arsenal’s summer transfer window into a dramatic success story.

With Eze now part of Arteta’s squad, Arsenal fans are hopeful that the No10 shirt will become a symbol of creativity, flair, and crucial goals in the months to come.

For Gunners supporters, it’s more than a signing—it’s a message. Welcome home, Eberechi Eze.

