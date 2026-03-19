India will host the World Indoor Athletics Championships for the first time in 2028, with Bhubaneswar selected as the host city. The World Athletics Council approved the bid, with the Kalinga Stadium Complex set to welcome global athletes.

India has been awarded the hosting rights for the World Indoor Athletics Championships 2028, with Bhubaneswar set to welcome athletes from across the globe. The decision was approved by the World Athletics Council during its meeting in Torun, Poland, on Thursday.

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According to Olympics.com, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had submitted the country's bid earlier this year, aiming to bring the prestigious biennial track and field competition to India for the first time. A two-member team from World Athletics had visited the indoor facility at the Kalinga Stadium Complex in Bhubaneswar in January, giving the final clearance for India to host the 22nd edition of the Championships.

A Historic First for India

Organised by World Athletics, the World Indoor Athletics Championships first took place in Paris, France, in 1985. India will become only the fourth Asian nation to host the event, after Japan, Qatar and China.

Milestone for Indian Athletics

The Championships are a premier global indoor athletics competition, drawing elite athletes from around the world. While India has yet to win a medal at the event, hosting the tournament marks a significant milestone for the country's athletics ambitions.

Championships Background

Meanwhile, the 2026 World Indoor Athletics Championships are scheduled to begin in Torun, Poland, on Friday, though no Indian athletes will be participating. Historically, the United States has been the most successful nation at the meet, claiming 270 medals, including 113 golds, since its inception.(ANI)