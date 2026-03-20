Tanvi Sharma and the doubles pair of Hariharan-Arjun advanced at the Orleans Masters 2026. Tanvi beat Anmol Kharb, while the duo entered the quarterfinals. Ayush Shetty also progressed, but Kidambi Srikanth suffered a first-round defeat.

India's Tanvi Sharma and the men's doubles duo of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun delivered strong performances to advance at the Orleans Masters 2026 on Day 2. According to a press release from the tournament, the World Junior Championships silver medallist Tanvi, who registered a notable win over second seed Supanida Katethong of Thailand on Day 1, set up an all-India Round of 16 clash. She defeated fellow emerging youngster Anmol Kharb in straight games, 21-14, 21-17, progressing further in the tournament.

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Hariharan-Arjun Enter Quarterfinals

In men's doubles, Hariharan and Arjun secured a convincing victory over Scotland's Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle. The Indian pair edged a closely fought opening game 26-24 before dominating the second 21-14, sealing the match in 35 minutes to enter the quarterfinals.

Srikanth Suffers First-Round Exit

Earlier on Wednesday, the former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth suffered a first-round exit after going down in straight games to Denmark's Magnus Johannesen.

Ranked 30th in the world, Srikanth made a bright start, opening up a 5-2 lead in the first game. However, Johannesen quickly took control, moving ahead 11-6 at the interval before wrapping up the opener 21-12.

The Dane continued his dominance in the second game, overcoming a brief challenge from the Indian to reel off nine consecutive points and seal a 21-10 win in just 26 minutes.

Ayush Shetty Also Progresses

While Srikanth's campaign ended early, several Indian shuttlers progressed to the next round with impressive performances. In men's singles, Ayush Shetty battled past compatriot Kiran George in a three-game contest. After dropping the first game 17-21, Shetty responded strongly to take the next two 21-10, 21-17 and advance to the second round.