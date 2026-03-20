Virat Kohli has made his comeback to competitive cricket, joining the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad for the upcoming IPL season. After a powerful net session, the focus shifts to why this tournament is crucial for his larger goal of competing in the 2027 World Cup.

The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain and ace batter Virat Kohli is gearing up for his comeback to competitive cricket in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will begin on March 28. Kohli joined the RCB squad on Monday, March 18, and the team had its first practice session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on the same day.

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Kohli played his last competitive cricket in the ODI series against New Zealand in January, and he was India’s highest run-getter with 240 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 80 and a strike rate of 105.26 in three matches. It’s been two months since the IPL’s leading run-getter took to competitive cricket, and his return has generated huge excitement among fans.

Though retired from T20Is after Team India’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, Virat Kohli continues to play the IPL and will represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the 19th consecutive season of the tournament.

Also Read: IPL 2026: RCB Star Virat Kohli Cautioned About T20 Comeback Challenges After Focusing on ODIs

Kohli Hit The Nets Ahead of His Comeback

The focal point of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s nets session was Virat Kohli’s powerful hitting display at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The former captain had an hour-long batting session in the nets, facing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Venkatesh Iyer, and Rasikh Dar.

In a video that went viral on social media, Kohli can be seen fine-tuning his technique, including his cover drive, lofted straight and mid-wicket strokes, while showing his sharp timing and his characteristic technical precision, effortlessly adjusting to different lines and lengths, , showcasing crisp timing and controlled power throughout the nets session.

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In another video, Virat Kohli was seen hitting for a boundary off Bhuvneshwar Kumar before hitting two towering sixes off a spinner in the nets, underlining his sublime form ahead of RCB’s IPL 2026 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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Virat Kohli played a crucial role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL triumph last season, defeating Punjab Kings in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After 18 long years with the RCB, Kohli finally clinched his maiden IPL title, a reward for his loyalty and relentless pursuit of excellence, cementing his legacy as one of the tournament’s greatest-ever players.

Kohli was the RCB’s highest run-getter with 657 runs, including eight fifties, at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71 in 15 matches.

Why is IPL 2026 Important for Virat Kohli?

Virat Kohli will be making his 19th appearance in the IPL, making him one of the only four players, alongside MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Manish Pandey, to feature in every edition of the tournament since the inaugural season in 2008, highlighting his longevity, consistency, and iconic status in Indian cricket.

However, the upcoming season of the IPL is far more important for Virat Kohli. Kohli retired from T20Is and Tests and is solely focusing on ODIs, intending to extend his illustrious career till the 2027 World Cup, which is likely to be his swansong. Since the ace batter is only playing in the format at the international level, the IPL has become a crucial platform for him to maintain his competitive form, refine his batting skills against top-quality bowlers, and stay in peak shape ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Since the BCCI selectors and the team management will begin their planning for the marquee event post-IPL, Virat Kohli aims to use the tournament to showcase his form, provide leadership, and send a strong message that he remains a vital part of India’s ODI plans leading up to the 2027 World Cup.

Moreover, the 37-year-old has not played T20 cricket for nearly a year, with his last appearance in the format being in the IPL 2025 final, making these nets sessions crucial for regaining match sharpness, timing, and confidence ahead of the new season.

Also Read: AB de Villiers hails Virat Kohli as RCB's 'heartbeat' for IPL 2026