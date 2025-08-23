Image Credit : Getty

Roy Keane: A Weekend That Changed Everything

Manchester United found themselves on the winning side of a transfer hijack in 1993 when they swooped for Nottingham Forest's Roy Keane. The Irish midfielder had already shaken hands with Blackburn Rovers manager Kenny Dalglish and agreed personal terms.

However, Blackburn's offices closed for the weekend before the paperwork could be completed, giving United the opening they needed. Ferguson's persuasive powers worked their magic during a crucial phone conversation with Keane.

Reflecting on the saga years later, Keane admitted his guilt: "What I should have done [after agreeing to join Manchester United] was ring Blackburn straight away, but I dragged that out. Kenny [Dalglish] rang me and went mad. He said something like, 'You're a f***ing joke, nobody does this to Kenny Dalglish,' but he was right. We shook hands on the deal, and he said that in Scotland, if you shake hands that's it."

The incident haunted Keane even during his subsequent holiday to Ayia Napa, where he spent the week "looking over my shoulder" after Dalglish threatened to track him down.