Arsenal pulled off the ultimate North London derby victory by snatching Eberechi Eze from Tottenham. Behind the scenes, secret deals, stalled talks, and Eze’s dream move to Arsenal shaped the biggest transfer hijack of the summer.

For Tottenham Hotspur, it was meant to be the summer statement. For Arsenal, it became the ultimate North London derby victory – not on the pitch, but in the transfer market. The saga of Eberechi Eze’s move has already been described as “the mother of all hijackings.” But behind the headlines, the reality is far more intricate.

This wasn’t just a smash-and-grab. Arsenal’s move was months in the making, sealed in secrecy, and perfectly timed. Tottenham, meanwhile, were left chasing shadows – and ultimately heartbroken.

The Secret Agreement Nobody Knew About

While the football world was led to believe Arsenal had swooped in at the last moment, the truth is that they had laid the groundwork long before Spurs even came close.

As per reports, on Sunday, 10 August, Arsenal quietly agreed the principles of a deal with Crystal Palace. For nine days, that understanding remained buried beneath layers of mixed signals. Publicly, Arsenal insisted they needed to sell before buying. Their interest in Eze was repeatedly downplayed, even brushed aside.

Behind the scenes, however, the Gunners were simply biding their time.

Tottenham’s Painstaking Negotiations

Daniel Levy and Steve Parish spent days at the negotiating table, wrestling over add-ons, upfront payments, and fine-print clauses. Each time progress was made, another obstacle emerged. Talks collapsed, revived, and stalled again.

As one insider put it: “The deal was both almost done and constantly at the point of collapse.”

For Spurs, it was a frustrating dance. For Palace, it was a waiting game – because the prospect of Arsenal returning meant better money.

The Player’s Heart Was Never in Doubt

Eberechi Eze admired Tottenham’s project. He was excited by the idea of working under Ange Postecoglou. He even called Steve Parish directly, urging the Palace chairman to help push his move to Spurs through.

But there was one truth he couldn’t hide – Arsenal was his dream. Growing up, he idolised Ian Wright. His Instagram tribute to Palace’s FA Cup triumph earlier this year included, tellingly, a picture of Wrighty.

So when Arsenal finally acted on their agreement, the decision was simple for Eze. Spurs may have offered him opportunity, but Arsenal offered him destiny.

Havertz’s Injury: The Turning Point

The trigger came not from the boardroom, but the treatment room. Kai Havertz’s injury suddenly left Arsenal scrambling. Although the German is expected back in under three months, his absence accelerated Arsenal’s pursuit of Eze.

Tim Lewis, Arsenal’s executive vice-chairman, leaned on his strong relationship with Steve Parish. The pair often exchanged WhatsApps over regulatory matters, and that connection smoothed the path. On Wednesday morning, Arsenal formally activated the deal.

This time, it wasn’t just £50m plus add-ons. Arsenal went all in: £60m plus £7.5m in add-ons – almost exactly matching Eze’s release clause before it expired.

It was a statement Levy simply couldn’t match.

A Masterclass From Steve Parish

For Palace, losing their FA Cup hero was painful. But Parish managed to extract the maximum price, protecting his club while rewarding a player who had delivered one of the most glorious nights in their history.

Queens Park Rangers, too, will benefit – pocketing 15 per cent of the deal thanks to a sell-on clause. For a club starved of financial windfalls, it is transformational.

Spurs Left Empty-Handed, Again

For Levy, the fallout is brutal. Having already missed out on Morgan Gibbs-White earlier in the summer, failing to land Eze stings twice as hard. Not only has he lost the player, but he has lost him to Arsenal.

With Spurs fans already uneasy, protests are expected to intensify.

Arsenal’s Game-Changer

For Arsenal, the signing could prove season-defining. In a title race where Liverpool and Manchester City are arming themselves with fresh firepower, Mikel Arteta now has his own new weapon.

Eze isn’t just a skilful playmaker; he is a symbol. The Gunners have not only secured one of the Premier League’s brightest stars but also dealt a crushing psychological blow to their fiercest rivals.

In a summer of transfer twists, Arsenal may just have pulled off the deal of the season.