Lionel Messi has retired from international football after Argentina’s 3-0 win over Benin. Despite a viral plea from teammates urging him to stay, Messi remains firm in his decision and will now focus on Inter Miami after a remarkable 21-year international career.

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi officially bid an emotional adieu to his illustrious international career following the friendly match against Benin at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, October 6.

Lionel Messi, who announced his retirement from his Argentina career, had a fairytale ending in international football as La Albiceleste defeated Benin 3-0, with Messi scoring a penalty in the 71st minute and setting up two goals for Nicolas Otamendi and Nico Paz in the 48th and 61st minutes, respectively.to seal the victory, capping off an illustrious 21-year chapter with Argentina.

Reportedly, over 85,000 fans and spectators were in attendance at Estadio Mas Monumental to witness Lionel Messi’s final appearance in an Argentina jersey, as the legendary footballer orchestrated a vintage display to sign off in style.

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Argentina Players’ Plea to Messi to Reconsider Retirement Goes ,Viral

As Lionel Messi stepped away from the international arena after 21 years of his illustrious Argentina career, a video has surfaced on social media in which his national teammates could be seen on the team bus chanting and pleading with him to reconsider his retirement and change his mind ahead of his farewell match.

In a viral video, Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates were travelling on the bus to a packed Estadio Monumental, where over 85,000 spectators were waiting to celebrate his illustrious international career.

En route to the stadium, Argentina players chanted passionately, urging their captain with the words:

“Do not leave, think about that one more time. The whole Monumentál stadium is asking you, Leo Messi, we want to chant for you. You’re eternal, like the Qatar World Cup.”

Argentina players’ heartwarming plea to reconsider his decision to retire from his international career reportedly left Lionel Messi in tears, as the legendary captain was deeply moved by the overwhelming love and camaraderie from his teammates before stepping onto the pitch one final time.

Since Messi was firm on his decision to retire from his Argentina career, the match against Benin marked the official emotional closure of his legendary international journey.

What Next for Lionel Messi After Argentina Career?

Lionel Messi concluded his illustrious 21-year career with Argentina, which saw him netting 129 goals in 208 appearances, winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 2021 and 2024 Copa America, the 2022 Finalissima triumph, and finishing as runners-up once at the FIFA World Cup in 2014,

Making his debut against Hungary in August 2005, where he was shown a red card after 47 seconds on the pitch, Messi sparked global headlines and etched his name further into football folklore, coming full circle from where it all began.

After retiring from international football, Lionel Messi will continue to play for his Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami, where he remains under contract through 2028. While his chapter with La Albiceleste has officially closed, his club career in the United States continues to write its final acts.

Messi announced his international retirement just a few weeks after his father, Jorge Messi, passed away this year and Argentina’s 2026 FIFA World Cup final defeat to Spain in New Jersey.

The cumulative emotional and physical weight ultimately culminated in his decision to step away from international duty, turning the page on an unmatched chapter in football history.

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